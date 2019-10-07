Sephora’s October Launches Are Here and They’re Scary Good

Scroll To See More Images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, otherwise known as October when the newest Sephora products motivate me to actually start a winter routine. Per usual, I spend September flirting with heavier moisturizers and dark makeup while I use all of my summer essentials until the last drop. But once those temperatures really drop and everyone starts launching a liquid foundation, I know my tinted moisturizer is going on hiatus until the New Year.

This month, not only is a game-changing foundation from Charlotte Tilbury hitting shelves. There’s also a trio of mesmerizing eyeshadow palettes from Anastasia Beverly Hills, an anti-pollution serum from Naturally Serious, and a stronger exfoliant formula from Herbivore. Ahead, all of the product drops you don’t want to miss before October ends and Thanksgiving is on the horizon.

Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Water Cream

It really gets no better than a lightweight moisturizer that packs a heavy punch with pineapple extract (for brightening), hyaluronic acid (moisture retention) and Norwegian glacial water (hydration).

$39 at Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Styler Pencil & Powder Duo

This two-in-one brow tool comes with a felt tip for precise application and all-day wear.

$34 at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 1

Claudia Soare, otherwise known as Norvina, is actually the president of ABH and recently launched three different palettes for the fall season. The first is a collection of lilacs, plums, rose, and more.

$60 at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2

The second is a brighter palette with most of the colors being teal and blue.

$60 at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3

The last definitely feels the most “fall” with pumpkin oranges, mulberry reds, and shamrock greens.

$60 at Sephora

Briogeo B. Well CBD + Arnica Flower Skin & Scalp Oil

100 mgs of CBD along with arnica flower, hemp, and tamanu seed oils were combined to create this calming blend for irritated scalp and skin.

$48 at Sephora

Briogeo B. Well Tea Tree & Eucalyptus Clean Deodorant

This plant-based odor regulator smells like calming eucalyptus and is made with tea tree to fight bacteria.

$16 at Sephora

Briogeo B. Well Vegan Omega Supplements

These algae and biotin-infused tablets help support hair growth.

$38 at Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

This coverage product is a hybrid of skincare and makeup that not only blurs the appearance of pores and evens out skin tone. It also utilizes a patented formula to hydrate the skin and gradually reduce the appearance of fine lines.

$44 at Sephora

Dominique Cosmetics Celestial Storm Palette

This 12-shade palette includes a wide range of colors and finishes to create a look for every mood.

$44 at Sephora

Herbivore Prism Exfoliating Glow Serum

The clean beauty brand released a new version of its previously released Prism, but with a stronger concentration of exfoliants at a lower price.

$54 at Sephora

HUM Nutrition Mighty Night Dietary Supplements

Later this month, the wellness brand will launch its latest innovation, a supplement that works overnight to boost skin cell renewal and improve skin texture.

$40 at Sephora (October 18)

Naturally Serious Anti-Fatigue Power Serum

This healing formula, suitable for all skin types, leaves behind a dewy finish and improves the look and feel of skin affected by the elements via Persian silk tree.

$58 at Sephora

Ouai Super Dry Shampoo

Rice starch and volcanic minerals make this new water-free formula one of the strongest on the market for absorbing oil and adding volume.

$24 at Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth Pro Strength Lactic Pore Treatment

This 30 percent lactic acid gel brightens the skin and helps to shrink blemishes. Just be sure to neutralize the formula with water to avoid excess tingling and irritation.

$88 at Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth Pro Strength Retinoid Peptide Serum

This leave-on treatment is infused with a retinoid to smooth skin texture and diminish fine lines.

$110 at Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth Pro Strength Exfoliating Super Peel

This AHA and BHA skin peel is an intense treatment for smoothing out skin texture and evening out skin tone.

$88 at Sephora

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.