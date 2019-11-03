Sephora’s November Launches Are Potential Gifts You’ll Want to Keep For Yourself

Scroll To See More Images

In my humble opinion, November is the best time to stock up on new Sephora products. It’s that unique hybrid occasion when an innumerable amount of holiday gift sets hit shelves both in-store and online, along with the “regular” launches that give you an excuse to shop for yourself too. It’s the best type of overwhelming for someone like me who packs more beauty products than clothes whenever she travels. My bank account may temporarily suffer, but I hate thinking “what if?” when it comes to a long list of drops that include limited-edition sets I may never get the chance to try again. (Perhaps I need to work on impulse control…at a later time.)

This month, there is a lot going on. First, there’s the annual Sephora Beauty Insider Holiday sale that is honestly my favorite way to stock up on the essentials and save a little cash. Holiday gift sets are launching every day, so in addition to customizing my winter routine, I’m also grabbing gifts for family and friends because there’s literally something for everyone (phew!). And of course, there’s a never-ending stream of drops that aren’t technically holiday gifts, but might as well be if you can fight the urge to keep it for yourself. Ahead are 19 that deserve the spotlight…and a test-drive if you’re game.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina False Lashes

Last week, Claudia Soare, president of Anastasia Beverly Hills who is also known as “Norvina,” announced the long-awaited arrival of the brand’s first-ever falsies collection. All eight options are cruelty-free and vegan. In other words, no mink to be found.

$12 at Sephora

Biossance Limited Edition Value Size 100% Sugarcare Squalane

This brand was one of the first to roll out the red carpet for squalane, a plant-derived, multitasking hydrator. Now it seems everyone is including the hero ingredient in their best-selling products. This holiday season, the brand responsible for the hype is selling a limited-edition bottle of its squalane, except this one is derived from sugarcane.

$48 at Sephora

Coola Classic Face Sunscreen White Tea

Coola’s sunscreen formulas are popular for a reason. In addition to being entirely plant-derived, they feel ultra-lightweight and actually don’t leave that awful white cast we can’t seem to escape when wearing other options. The brand’s newest SPF drop is infused with even more antioxidant-rich plant nutrients, including an encapsulation technology that gives the formula longer-lasting power.

$32 at Sephora

Dermaflash DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

If blackheads are the bane of your existence, this affordable, pro-level tool gives you the power to remove them at home, while also fostering skin that better absorbs all of the serums and creams in your daily routine.

$99 at Sephora

Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette

Coppers, pinks, and neutrals with both matte and sparkly finishes are included in this 18-shade pan of eyeshadow colors inspired by the cosmos.

$67 at Sephora

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Leave-On Solution Pore-Refining Toner

If excess oil is your neverending skincare woe, allow us to introduce you to this daily post-cleansing treatment. It’s infused with kaolin clay, silk, and coconut water; all of which are ingredients that soak up excess oil and hydrate the skin without leaving you too flaky or too greasy.

$34 at Sephora

Jo Malone London Rose & Magnolia Cologne Limited Edition

Think florals are just for summer? Think again. This limited-edition scent is a warmer take on the otherwise light and airy floral vibe, thanks to the inclusion of warm patchouli and amber notes under magnolia and rose.

$144 at Sephora

Laneige Limited-Edition Lip Sleeping Masks

If you’re going to add a lip mask to your skincare routine, it might as well taste good. The limited-edition versions of Laneige’s cult-favorite lip masks are Mint Choco (above) and Sweet Candy; tasty, but still made with the nourishing ingredients that’ll leave your mouth soft, supple, and hydrated.

$20 at Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs ChromaLuxe Hi-Lite Cream Highlighter

Whenever Pat McGrath adds new products to her luxurious namesake range, I just have to try it. The color payoff is always amazing, the textures are decadent and blendable, and the packaging is display-worthy. These new highlighters, available in a blue iridescent shade and pale gold shade, are gel-creams that can be used for a sheer hint of color or layered for a truly cosmic, in-your-face finish.

$30 at Sephora

Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Velvet Blush

Patrick Ta’s signature style (at least in my opinion) is crafting makeup looks that give the wearer that impossibly poreless, glossy, but not greasy glow. So the latest launches, an ode to the “monochromatic moment,” make total sense. First up is this creamy, second-skin blush, available in four shades, that melts into your cheeks upon contact.

$32 at Sephora

Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Silky Lip Crème

There are also four versions of this emollient-rich lipstick that’ll give your pout a satin matte finish, minus the flaking.

$24 at Sephora

Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Precision Lip Crayon

And if you want to line your lips before applying the lip creme, these lip crayons have the same satin-matte feel that will stay put for hours, even if you blend it out and wear alone.

$26 at Sephora

SK-II Red Fantasista Utamaro PITERA™ Facial Treatment Essence

SK-II’s facial essence is one of those fancy cult-favorites that actually works. It’s suitable for all skin types and when used consistently in between your cleanser and moisturizer, gives your skin a brightening boost and smoother texture. That same formula is in this new launch, except the bottle is covered in a bold manga pattern created by renowned artist Fantasista Utamaro. Consider this a skin saver and a collector’s item.

$235 at Sephora

SK-II PITERA™ Aura Bright Kit Fantasista Utamaro

On the other hand, if you’re a first-time SK-II user who wants to tread lightly, this limited-edition travel kit includes the essence along with a cleanser and brightening serum, all housed in a Utamaro-designed box.

$110 at Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Biggie Biggie Bum Bum Cream

The intoxicating scent and firming/moisturizing benefits are what make this Brazil-inspired moisturizer a top-seller. Now, just in time for the holidays, Bum Bum addicts can get their fix with this supersized version.

$76 at Sephora

The Inkey List Sea Kelp Serum

If you’re concerned about the winter weather getting the best of your complexion, this affordable serum is made with sea kelp extract and malachite, two naturally-derived ingredients known for their antioxidant benefits.

$9.99 at Sephora

Tom Ford Soleil Neige Eau de Parfum

If you want to harness the sunkissed vibe of summer, this unconventional winter scent is a blend of floral top and middle notes anchored by musk and vanilla for a warm finish.

$240 at Sephora

Urban Decay Scented Sparkling Body Powder

Available in cherry (above), honey, or heat (aka cinnamon) scents, this limited-edition body powder is just what your décolletage needs before stepping into a holiday party.

$34 at Sephora

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Face Palette-Ghost

This vegan blush and bronzer palette is everything you need to glow up on the go. There’s also an accompanying blush and lipstick duo if you want the full Hourglass treatment.

$80 at Sephora

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.