If I May, 24 Can’t-Miss Products New to Sephora This Month

Sephora’s big spring sale may be over, but the revolving door of new Sephora products launching every month is always on the move. In the case of May, it’s all about keeping things light, as in lightweight and summer-friendly. I know a lot of us are still doing the stay-at-home thing, but a new season is still on the horizon and your current routine may or may not need some sprucing up.

For the most part, makeup and skincare are dominating this month’s dreamy drops. Armani Beauty and Clinique are just two of many brands with glowy, tinted coverage while Glow Recipe and Fresh have standout formulas for getting sunkissed, dewy skin. However, let’s not overlook a sweet-smelling dry shampoo from Kerastase and clean leave-in from Playa. Ahead, some of our favorite newbies making their Sephora debut this month.

Armani Beauty Neo Nude Foundation

A skincare-infused foundation with buildable coverage for all skin types.

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb Aloe Vera

The brand’s iconic True Cream has been reinvented once again; this time with the soothing properties of aloe vera.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Before applying any of the iconic makeup artist’s classic coverage options, treat your skin to a brightening boost with this vitamin C and polyglutamic acid-infused formula for targeting dark spots and fine lines.

Clinique Moisture Surge SheerTint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25

A lightweight tinted moisturizer with built-in sun protection and 12 hours of hydrated wear.

Dr. Jart+ Cyro Rubber Masks

Four new versions of the brand’s popular rubber mask to improve skin brightness, moisture, firmness and overall calmness.

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

Choose from 10 shades of this light-as-air, natural-looking wash of color.

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer

Pair the blush with this equally lightweight cream bronzer for an illuminated complexion.

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Oil-Infused Serum

A lightweight oil made with squalane to deliver hydration and a dewy, non-greasy glow.

Glow Recipe My Watermelon Glow Vanity Set

Three of the brand’s best-selling products in a cost-effective set for your best skin yet: the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream, and Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore Tight Toner

There’s already a waiting list for this gentle, exfoliating toner for improved hydration and minimizing the appearance of pores.

Hourglass Veil Eye Primer

One of the newest additions to Hourglass’s Veil range is a vitamin C and E-infused primer for increasing the wear of your eyeshadow.

Kate Somerville Delikate Recovery Cream

Somerville’s new “Delikate” range was created for sensitive skin types who want effective skincare solutions sans irritation. The hero product of this collection is a calming moisturizer that minimizes tightness and redness with peptides, ceramides, and standout plant extracts.

Kerastase Fresh Affair Fine Fragrance Dry Shampoo

A lightweight, instant oil-absorber that suits all hair types and leaves behind a clean 24-hour fragrance.

Lancome Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss

Shine and hydration minus the stickiness is the best way to describe this luminous gloss, available in nine shades.

Mario Badescu Super Peptide Serum

If your main skincare concern is age spots, this peptide and green tea-infused serum both reduces and defends against future damage with consistent use.

Milk Makeup Melatonin Overnight Serum

Suitable for all skin types, this solid serum proves that melatonin isn’t just an amazing sleep aid. It’s also a source of antioxidants for protection against environmental stressors, like harsh weather and sun exposure.

Ouai Detox Shampoo

Check out our review to see this clarifying cleanser (made with apple cider vinegar and keratin in action.

Playa Monoi Milk Leave-In Conditioner

Tahitian monoi oil, the star ingredient of this clean leave-in for chemically-treated or damaged hair, penetrates the hair shaft to heal, soften and strengthen.

(Launches 5/5)

Summer Fridays Super Amino Gel Cleanser

11 custom-selected amino acids, supercharged seawater, and more make this sensitive skin-friendly cleanser a multi-beneficial solution for excess oil production, elasticity loss, and more.

Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40

This illuminating makeup primer is equipped with blue light protection and a pearlescent finish.

Tarte SEA Hydrocealer Concealer

As noted in our review, this lightweight concealer is the perfect alternative for those who love Shape Tape but find it a bit too heavy for their skin.

Tatcha The Liquid Silk Canvas Featherweight Protective Primer

This pre-makeup product is quite literally “liquid silk,” with multiple silk ingredients layered inside the anti-pollutant formula.

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick Love Collector’s Edition

Your new go-to red lipstick could be one of these four limited-edition, oil and butter-infused lippies, housed in special edition art pop packaging.

Wishful Thirst Trap Cocoon Mask

Huda Kattan made sure to pack this soothing and hydrating mask with all of her favorite skincare ingredients: rose, aloe vera, and more.

