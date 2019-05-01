Sephora’s May Drops Are a One-Stop Shop for Getting Glowy AF

Scroll To See More Images

Why go well, anywhere else, for the essentials when Sephora exists? With enough patience and detective skills, I’ve discovered that there isn’t anything I can’t find there, including my must-haves for the summer season. My goal is to get as glowy as possible with little to no effort and thankfully, Sephora’s newest products for this month are an effortlessly-curated list of everything I would actually buy to make this happen.

For starters, though I’m not crazy about shimmery illuminators, I’m willing to take Huda Beauty’s new N.Y.M.P.H.–aka Not Your Mother’s Panty Hose–for a test-drive simply because it’s inspired by Queen Bey herself. (Also, I’m a sucker for pretty packaging and this definitely fits the bill). Then there’s DevaCurl’s Multi-Benefit Hair Oil, a first-ever oil product for the brand that also makes my favorite deep conditioner and co-wash. These combined with a whipped mouse concealer, glass skin-inspired serum, the richest CBD moisturizer, and more means that if I can keep up with a consistent skin care routine, these drops will take care of everything else.

In other words: Operation #GetGlowy is in full effect. Keep scrolling for a closer look at everything hitting Sephora shelves this month.

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Luxury Palette in Dreamgasm

The makeup artist’s entire Glowgasm is overwhelming in the best way possible. It includes two Glowgasm Face Palettes to blush and bronze all over, three Glowgasm Beauty Light Wands to give a soft-focused glow to the cheekbones, a Luxury Palette in Dreamgasm (above) for a glowing ‘halo’ effect on the eye, two new shades of Collagen Lip Bath (available 5/23), and the permanent return of Eyes to Mesmerise in Star Gold and Rose Gold. As of now, the entire collection is available on Tilbury’s website and will be making its way to Sephora this month.

$53 at Sephora (May 2)

beautyblender Pretty in Pink Sponge Set

This 3-piece ombre set will look amazing in #shelfies and deliver nine months of use.

$45 at Sephora

Dermalogica Precleanse Cleansing Oil

This deep cleanser, infused with Vitamin E (nourishment), rice bran (exfoliation), and rosemary (damage protection), is just what you’ll need to remove body and face shimmer at the end of the day.

$45 at Sephora

DevaCurl High Shine Multi-Benefit Oil

The brand’s first-ever, silicone-free oil is infused with three types of oils (coconut, babassu, and pequi) to seal in moisture and tame flyaways.

$29 at Sephora

Farmacy Better Daze Ahead CBD Moisturizer

I’ve already tested this new moisturizer and can confirm it’s a godsend for dry skin. Also, a little goes a long way so you needn’t worry too much about the steep price.

$68 at Sephora

Farsali Liquid Glass Radiance Serum

This once limited-edition serum is back for good. Inspired by Korean beauty trends, it essentially combines multiple steps into one bottle so you can prime your skin for makeup and give it a smoother-looking appearance and feel.

$54 at Sephora

Golde Original Golde

We’re so excited to see this all-natural skincare brand on Sephora shelves and if you’re new to the brand, its wellness tonic is the best place to start.

$29 at Sephora

Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H. (Not. Your. Mama’s. Panty. Hose)

Kattan’s first-ever body product is inspired by the sparkly, curve-hugging pantyhose worn by Beyonce when she performs. What other reason do you need to try it?

$49 at Sephora (May 17)

Kat Von D Go Big or Go Home Mascara

This plant-based vegan mascara depends on olive and sunflower oil instead of the more traditional beeswax to achieve volume and curl.

$23 at Sephora

Stila Beauty Boss Lip Gloss

These new lippies offer next level iridescence in a variety of creamy and shimmer finishes.

$15 at Sephora

Sephora Favorites Sun Safety Kit

This SPF bundle includes 12 travel-sized items from top-notch brands, including Coola, Drunk Elephant, Dr. Dennis Gross, and Peter Thomas Roth.

$39 at Sephora

GHD Glide Professional Performance Hot Brush

The newest tool from GHD protects your scalp from exposure to heat with its combination of longer and shorter bristles. Heat is only emitted through the shorter bristles so as you’re styling, only the longer bristles will come in contact with the skin.

$169 at Sephora

Lawless Morning After Whipped Mousse Concealer

This drop includes 12 shade options and is completely free of silicone and talc, some of the most common toxic ingredients in complexion products.

$32 at Sephora

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.