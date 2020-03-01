Sephora’s March Launches Are the Ultimate Pre-Game for Your Spring Routine

Scroll To See More Images

I know March just started, but seeing as winter is my least favorite season of the year, I’m already in a spring state of mind. And as expected, so is Sephora, as evidenced by the amount of March 2020 launches that might as well have a “fresh start” banner hanging above them. From overnight face oils to simple, but effective hair cleansing formulas, the unofficial theme for this month’s buzziest drops is all about getting primped and ready for new weather and a new routine.

We already know that Ouai’s new shampoos and conditioners are capable of elevating a blowout and that anything from Milk Makeup’s KUSH range is worth trying at least once. However, let’s not overlook all of the other drops making their debut, including a slew of RMS luminizers, second-skin-esque Bobbi Brown foundation and crystal-infused nail polish. Keep scrolling to all of these and more.

BeautyBio The Zenbubble Gel Cream

Like a protective bubble for your skin (and all skin types), this lightweight face cream supports skin health by shielding it from free radicals and calming redness.

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Fluid Powder Foundation SPF 20

This second-skin-like foundation is the first of its kind to go on like liquid and dry down into powder coverage with a semi-matte finish.

Ciate London Burst Hydrating Lip Oil

Available in four different fruity scents, this vitamin E-rich lip oil offers both hydration and a high-gloss finish.

INC.Redible Jammy Lips Lacquer Lip Tint

A next-level tinted lip balm available in four different berry/pink shades and infused with vitamin E to keep your lips moisturized for hours at a time.

INC.Redible Wake Up Call De-Puffing Under Eye Jade Roller

In addition to the cooling, depuffing effects of the jade applicator, the formula housed inside the tube is rich in antioxidants that protect against blue light pollution.

Korres Nourishing Probiotic Gel-Cream

In case the name didn’t give it away, this soothing gel-cream moisturizer is infused with Greek yogurt, rich in pre- and probiotics for calming and nourishing the skin.

Kosas Revealer Concealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer

This multitasking under-eye product is a concealer, eye cream and spot treatment in one, enriched with arnica, caffeine and peptides for brightening and firming.

Milk Makeup KUSH Lip Scrub

Milk Makeup adds yet another product to its wildly popular KUSH line: a lip scrub enriched with hemp stem and natural crystals for gentle and calming exfoliation.

Nails Inc. Crystals Made Me Do It Nail Polish Duo

Nothing but good vibes coming from this nail duo: “Healing Feelings,” a soft shimmer pink and a 45-second topcoat infused with amethyst to (quickly) lock in the color.

Nails Inc. Retinol 45 Second Top Coat

This quick-dry topcoat is set apart from others with a formula that includes retinol for next-level hardening.

Ouai Shampoo & Conditioner for Thick, Medium and Fine Hair

Reviews are already stellar for Ouai’s set of shampoos and conditioners, formulated to work with thick, medium and fine hair textures.

Peace Out Dullness One-Step Brightening Face Pads

Peace Out always manages to outdo itself with launches that address our biggest and most common skin challenges. The newest is a double-sided gauze pad infused with a powerful seven-acid complex to exfoliate and brighten the skin.

Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Niacinamide Discoloration Treatment

This daily face cream includes a potent brightening complex of niacinamide, tranexamic acid and kojic acid to even-out and brighten skin tone.

Prima Enlightenment Serum

Prima is the latest brand to join Sephora’s list of clean and CBD brands with its range of vegan products, all of which come in recyclable packaging.

REN Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream-Special Edition

Though this top-selling moisturizer has been around since the brand’s inception, what makes this “new” is the packaging, made with SABIC’s certified recycled plastic “through a ground-breaking recycling technology that can recycle mixed plastic waste otherwise destined for incineration or landfill.”

RMS Beauty Kakadu Evening Beauty Elixir

Wake up to a luminous complexion after sleeping in this face oil, supercharged with kakadu plum, a natural source of antioxidants and vitamin C.

(Available March 3)

RMS Beauty Living Glow Face & Body Powder

Besides delivering just enough shimmer for a more natural-looking glow, this super finely-milled powder is enriched with vegetable squalane to keep the skin hydrated.

RMS Beauty Gold Luminizer

Use your fingers of a brush to apply this coconut oil-infused illuminator to any part of the face.

(Available March 12)

RMS Beauty Body Oil

Inspired by the brand’s popular face oil, this body version is made with a highly concentrated blend of oils that both penetrate the skin and coat to surface to lock in moisture; buriti oil and jojoba oil, to name a couple.

(Available TBD)

