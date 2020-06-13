Treat Yourself to One (or Some) of My New Favorites at Sephora This Month

Scroll To See More Images

Retail therapy is a habit I’ve yet to overcome, especially when so many new Sephora products are making their debut this month. I admire anyone who knows and respects their budgetary limits. I, on the other hand, have very little restraint. In my world, there’s no such thing as buying just one thing. If I pick up a new foundation, I need a blush or bronzer to put on top of it, too. Anyone with enough half-used beauty products to cover a kitchen table knows what I mean.

But back to the main topic at hand—all of the fresh launches I think are at least worthy of a double-take. For starters, if your search for an effective, non-irritating vitamin C product never seems to end, I’ve got great news. Innovative vegan brand Algenist has crafted an at-home face peel that targets hyperpigmentation, dark spots, bumpy texture, and more with Alguronic Acid, a form of vitamin c derived from blue algae. And since Sephora is the first company to join the 15% pledge—aka, a commitment to carrying more Black-owned brands—it feels even more amazing to spotlight Briogeo’s new nourishing hair mask made with a slew of superfoods you’ll immediately want to keep in your cleansing routine.

There’s also a pumpkin-infused eye cream, dual-ended volumizing mascara, and world-famous bath and body brand being sold at Sephora for the first time ever. Keep scrolling to see all of the standout new products before treating yourself to something just because.

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind™ Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfoods Hair Mask

This Black-owned brand is responsible for some of my all-time favorite natural hair products, all of which are made with natural oils and/or plant-based ingredients. The latest drop is a nourishing, protein-free hair mask rich in avocado, kiwi, and spinach to restore strength and provide antioxidant protection.

Algenist Blue Algae Vitamin C Dark Spot Correcting Peel

This isn’t your everyday vitamin C product. The brand’s patented Alguronic Acid is a vitamin C derived from blue algae that helps reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots as effectively (and maybe better) than its non-vegan counterparts.

AMOREPACIFIC Botanical Soothing Toner

You don’t need to be a specific skin type to benefit from this lightweight botanical toner that utilizes bamboo sap, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol to hydrate the skin and strengthen its ability to retain moisture.

First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Eye Cream

Okay, this eye cream is actually a standout. The ingredients include brightening niacinamide, soothing pumpkin seed extract to reduce the appearance of blue in under-eye circles, and peach micro-pearls to give the skin a dewy-looking finish.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Away Dewy Coconut Face Luminizer

This coconut-infused and shimmer-free face highlighter comes in two different shades: Sunlit, a warm gold, and Moonlit, a cool, soft pink.

Huda Beauty LEGIT LASHES Double-Ended Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara

Check out our review to see the brand’s first-ever dual-ended volumizing mascara in action.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Matte Bronzer

I can personally attest to the seemingly perfect glow delivered by Tilbury’s foundations, so I guarantee this hyaluronic acid-infused matte bronzer (for the face and body) is just as effective.

Farmacy Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner with Moringa + Papaya

If you have combination or oily skin, need a clarifying toner but also don’t want your face to feel stripped of moisture, Farmacy’s new toner was made for you. It’s alcohol-free and made with two exfoliants that are counter-balanced by refreshing and soothing moringa seed extract and moringa water.

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum

In addition to diamond mineral powder that gives the skin a smoother appearance, this serum also contains moisture-retaining gel and an exclusive “Light Fit Prep Technology” the extends makeup wear.

Necessaire The Body Wash

Necessaire has finally joined the Sephora ranks and all of its most popular products, including multi-vitamin and essential oil-infused cleanser, are up for grabs.

Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

Got a fresh blonde, light brunette or gray dye job? This sulfate-free cleanser keeps the tone in check and wards off brassiness.

Kerastase Soleil Nourishing After Sun Hair Cream

Should you ever make it to a beach this summer, apply this leave-in treatment, rich in coconut water, vitamin E, and a UV filter, to prevent damage and retain moisture.

amika Mixtape Color Boosting Drops

Available in violet (blonde), teal (brunette), and gold (for enhancing warmth), these color-correcting drops can be mixed with a cleanser or styler to promote vibrancy and extend the time between salon appointments.

(Launches June 23)

