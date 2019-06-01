Sephora’s June Drops Are My Technicolor Summer Dreams Come True

Scroll To See More Images

Another month just means we have another opportunity to splurge on the newest Sephora products with whatever money is left over after paying rent and the credit card bill from last month’s purchases. Few stores are able to keep us in such a vicious, but ultimately gratifying cycle and Sephora always makes the cut. And when a new season is practically weeks away, it’s pretty much guaranteed that we’ll have little to nothing left over for, well, anything else.

This month’s drops are a satisfying mix of skincare and makeup with the potential to completely revamp your morning routine. June also marks Pride and with that comes a slew of brands unleashing products that benefit those in the LGBTQIA community. In the case of Sephora, that includes tarte’s rainbow collab with Jessie Paege. There’s also Kat Von D Beauty’s limited-edition set with equally bold colors and a designer palette that’s literally fresh off the runway. Keep scrolling for a closer look at it all.

Kaja Beauty Bento Trios

Variety is the spice of life and these mini trios are proof. Each pod comes with three different, but complimentary cream-to-powder shades available in shimmer or matte finishes

$21 at Sephora

Kat Von D Beauty Technicolor Crayon Set

This limited-edition set of bold, multi-use markers (electric blue, bubblegum pink, and wild orange) can be layered together or used separately to create standout looks for festival season and beyond.

$34 at Sephora

tarte x @JessiePaege Let It Rain-Bow Eye Set

Paege and tarte collaborated to create this vibrant and rainbow-colored eyeshadow and eyeliner trio for Pride Month.

$24 at Sephora

Four Sigmatic Superfood Beauty Mix

Consider this tart berry powder the one-stop-shop for hydration, stress relief and stronger hair, skin and nails. Mix one packet with eight ounces of water and voila!

$30 at Sephora

Fresh Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash

Don’t be fooled by the delicate packaging. This face cleanser packs a heavy punch that includes grapeseed oil for hydration, white sugar crystals for exfoliation, and strawberry and black currant extracts for boosting brightness.

$33 at Sephora

GLAMGLOW BERRYGLOW Probiotic Recovery Mask

This brand is known for its game-changing mask, so we have a feeling its newest–a lightweight blend of berries, nourishing oils, and fermented probiotics–will give your skin the moisture it needs.

$49 at Sephora

Huda Beauty Power Bullet

Kattan’s Power Bullet line has been around for awhile, but she just added eight new shades to the powerhouse lineup: Anniversary, Bachelorette, El Cinco de Mayo, Honeymoon, Promotion Day, Spring Break, Staycation, and Rendez-vous.

$25 at Sephora

Isle of Paradise Ultra-Dark Self-Tanning Mousse

This vegan brand is one of the most popular self-tanners on the market and by popular demand, it’s finally gifted us with an extra dark formula for those who don’t want their glow to be so subtle.

$29 at Sephora

Jouer Cosmetics Blush Bouquet Dual Blush Palette in Cheeky Summer

A warm, shimmery bronze and warm, shimmery coral make up this palette duo for summer-inspired color along the cheekbones. It’s also infused with Vitamin E so your skin gets a little conditioning along the way too.

$30 at Sephora

Lord Jones Royal Oil- 1000 MG

Lord Jones is one of the premiere brands to harness the skin benefits of CBD, which makes this maximum strength multi-tasker a no-brainer.

$100 at Sephora

Shiseido WASO Clear Mega Hydrating Cream

WASO just made a comeback and it includes this summer-friendly gel moisturizer that promises to keep skin hydrated for up to 24 hours.

$40 at Sephora

Tatcha.

Tatcha The Satin Skin Mist

What sets this face mist a part from the thousands of others on the market? Its hero ingredient is Okinawa clay, which helps draw out impurities so your skin is less likely to build up oil on a hot summer’s day.

$48 at Sephora

Dior Backstage 2019 Eye Palette

Thanks to the designer brand, we can finally channel our inner Rihanna and look “phresh out the runway” in this shadow and primer palette, complete with matte and shimmer finishes.

$49 at Sephora

Naturally Serious Fruit-Tox Resurfacing Facial Remedy

This ethically-developed skincare line just hit us with not one, but three new drops on Sephora shelves: the Mineral Sun Defense Moisturizer Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30, After-Dark Natural Peptide Sleeping Cream, and this exfoliating face treatment.

$30 at Sephora

DevaCurl Curly Curls On-The-Go Kit

The products inside aren’t new, but they’ve never been packaged together like this. Consider this 4-piece collection (No Poo, One Condition, Light Defining Gel, and Styling Cream) a must-have for all summer excursions.

$30 at Sephora