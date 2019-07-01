16 New Products Just Hit Sephora Shelves and I Need Them All

Scroll To See More Images

Every season is splurging season when you’re a product junkie who gets the majority of her routine staples at Sephora. It’s the mecca of all things hair, skin, and makeup. Sure, the drugstore is always there for those random emergencies and stocking up on cotton pads and Q-tips. However, all roads lead to the big S when you want to see whatever TrendMood1 posted IRL or get your hands on a limited-edition drop before it sells out. In the case of this month’s newest Sephora products, you’re going to want everything.

Like the May and June debuts, this month is no different in that everything will bring you closer to that effortless dewy glow. For some, it may be the lightweight, colorless gloss from none other than beautyblender. For others, it could be the combo of NARS’ blush-toned, creamy shadows and barely-there tinted lip oil. And if you prefer going makeup-free, Dr. Dennis Gross and Dr. Jart+ have the skin-loving prescriptions you crave. Keep scrolling for a closer look at everything I’m ready to add to cart. After perusing, I’m sure you will too.

beautyblender GLASS GLOW

I don’t know if glass skin is actually attainable, but this non-sticky gloss will bring you pretty close. The smooth, colorless, and lightweight formula can be used alone or on top of makeup coverage for a dewy effect.

$25 at Sephora

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLIPSTICK Plumping Lipstick

Just one month after unveiling its latest and greatest thickening mascara, the brand is back with another drop. This time, it’s a set of creamy lipsticks enriched with flower extract, sucrose cocoate, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the lips.

$20 at Sephora (Week of July 1)

BAWDY X Sephora Collection

Just in time for beach season, the cult-favorite butt mask company has teamed up with Sephora to launch a mini collection of three masks for keeping your toosh soft and hydrated. They’re “Love It” for plumping and firming, “Own It” for balancing and purifying, and “Flaunt It” for retexturizing.

$9 each at Sephora (online in early July; in physical stores July 21)

Stila Suede Shade Liquid Eye Shadows

Like the other top-selling liquid shadows, this newer version will deliver a creamy matte finish with intense color payoff after just one swipe. And each one will be packed with skin-nurturing ingredients like Vitamin E and glycerin so you’re getting some lightweight moisture too.

$24 at Sephora (July 8)

AMOREPACIFIC Moisture Bound Skin Energy Mist

I can’t think of a better time than now to invest in a face mist that will cool you off in the middle of a sweltering day. In addition to this single option with beautiful, limited-edition packaging, there’s also a trio set you can snag for $88.

$35 at Sephora

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting & Refining Serum

This brand is in the upper echelon of skincare, so best believe this silicone-free serum, made to prevent the formation of blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores, will be a new favorite.

$65 at Sephora (July 23)

Verb Reset Collection

Whether you want the travel-friendly kit or just one of the three products (shampoo, repairing mask, sealing mist), this entire collection’s purpose is to get your strands back into fighting shape as they brave the summer elements.

$16 each at Sephora

Primera

The K-beauty craze is going nowhere anytime soon, so it makes sense that Sephora would launch an exclusive brand that harnesses the skin-nurturing benefits of this particular industry. Primera’s debut includes 19 products, including the Alpine Berry Water Cream that looks as hydrating as it sounds.

$40 at Sephora

Make Up For Ever Artist Nude Creme Liquid Lipstick

If you’re over the matte shade and also need a new nude go-to (say that three times fast), get into any of these 12 creamy lippies with a satin finish.

$20 at Sephora

Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum

Miranda Kerr’s eco-conscious beauty brand has finally launched its own Vitamin C formula, made up of superfruits that possess the antioxidants needed to brighten complexions and diminish dark spots.

$68 at Sephora

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana Coconut Nourishing Superfood Shampoo + Conditioner

No hair brand harnesses the power of fruit better than this one. Its latest drop is a nutritious blend of banana and coconut, described as a “juice cleanse” for the strands.

$28 each at Sephora

NARS Wanted Mini Eyeshadow Palette

The first of NARS’ Sephora-exclusive summer drops is this rosy set of six blendable and sweat-resistant shades with shimmery, matte, and satin finishes.

$25 at Sephora

NARS Limited Edition Orgasm Oil-Infused Lip Tint

The second is a replenishing lip oil that also delivers a sheer wash of color when you want something between lip balm and lipstick.

$26 at Sephora

Saturday Skin Everyday Glow Set

Consider your entire summer skincare routine handled with the five products featured in this collection: Waterfall Glacier Water Cream, Rub-A-Dub Refining Peel Gel, Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream, Rise + Shine Gentle Cleanser, and Cotton Cloud Probiotic Power Mask.

$30 at Sephora

Deborah Lippmann Permanent Vacation Gel Lab Pro Collection

A gel-like manicure minus the wait time in colors that would pair perfectly with any vacation destination? I’ll take one of each.

$20 each at Sephora

Dr. Jart+ V7 Priming Moisturizer

There’s a whopping seven different skin-loving vitamins (B3, C, F, K3, B5, E, and H) as well as an anti-pollution factor (tomato leaf cell extract) for moisturizing and protecting the skin all summer long.

$48 at Sephora

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.