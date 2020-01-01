3…2…1—Sephora Just Dropped Its First Batch of 2020 Launches

Scroll To See More Images

A new decade has officially begun and even though rent is due, I’m being somewhat irresponsible and indulging in retail therapy. Even if I’m nursing the hangover to end all hangovers, online shopping is my favorite way to spend a day off in-between naps and leftovers. And since it is the beginning of the month, there are plenty of new Sephora products for us to splurge on or at least bookmark for the coming weeks.

Per usual, it’s back to regularly scheduled programming now that the holiday gift sets and limited-edition drops have sold out or gone into hibernation until next December. If you like starting fresh with a new routine at the top of every year, there are plenty of things on this list to choose from.

Maybe you need a multi-purpose salve for when your lips (or elbows) are chapped. Perhaps it’s time to try a new retinol since your go-to just got discontinued. And I know I’m not the only one who wants to finally master blush. Ahead, 12 newbies to get excited about this month.

This soothing cream, enriched with vegan collagen and calendula, hydrates dry skin and reduces redness.

An overnight mask powered by an electrolyte blend that handle a variety of skin concerns, from dehydration to redness.

First Aid Beauty’s newest face mask is a creamy leave-on that soothes and calms distressed skin using arnica flower and centella asiatica, a popular healing herb in K-beauty circles.

Keep this multi-use salve (infused with colloidal oatmeal, hemp seed oil and avocado oil) on your nightstand and use it as a lip balm or body moisturizer whenever your skin needs a little pick-me-up.

On 1/7, 22 shades of Hourglass’ new longwear liquid concealer will hit Sephora stores.

On 1/7, Hourglass can also expect a shade extension of these creamy, saturated, longwear colors with a satin finish (and chic gold applicator).

Three new retinol-based formulas from Murad just hit Sephora stores and if word-of-mouth about the brand’s overall range is any indication, these will be good. First up is an eye serum infused with mica to brighten dark circles and cotton wool grass extract for hydration.

The night moisturizer is enriched with niacinamide to strengthen skin’s barrier and elasticity and picolinamide to firm the skin.

Finally, the serum is boosted by a Retinol Tri-Active Technology (found in all 3 new drops) that includes a fast acting retinoid, time-release retinol and retinol booster that works synergistically to deliver results in as little as 2 weeks.

This limited-edition cheek palette includes 6 brand new blush and gel-to-powder highlighter shades.

Pioneering dermatologist Dr. Howard Sobel just launched a namesake line of skincare products powered by scientifically proven, anti-aging ingredients and I’m already loving this SPF moisturizer that doesn’t leave behind a white cast.

Like Chapstick for your face, this 80 percent squalane formula targets dryness and locks in moisture.

