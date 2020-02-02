Get Ready to Fall in Love With All the New Products at Sephora This Month

Scroll To See More Images

Valentine’s Day is still two weeks away, but Sephora is already coming for my heart (and wallet) with an impressive amount of new products launching throughout February. I won’t lie—Sephora started off the year right with a slew of products that I’m still working my way through. There was First Aid Beauty’s multi-use salve, an entire range from newbie Sobel Rx and the dreamiest cheek palette from Nars. And those barely scratch the surface.

This month is taking things to a whole other level and making it hard to keep up with that whole “stop hoarding beauty products” New Year’s resolution. Between the handful of brands with limited edition sets inspired by the highly anticipated debut of “To All the Boys” P.S. I Still Love You” to a heap of Fenty Beauty drops to multiple mesmerizing palettes, the options are already hard to choose from. With that being said, here’s a carefully curated list of what I think are the most noteworthy Sephora launches for February. Good luck narrowing down to just a few.

The latest limited-edition set, straight from the Anastasia Beverly Hills boss is a set of nine full-size, cherry-inspired shades.

The haircare brand is one of a select few on Sephora shelves to launch a limited-edition set inspired by the highly anticipated “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” Netflix film. This one includes a mini straightening brush and the brand’s top-selling Perk Up Dry Shampoo.

(Available 2/6)

These full-coverage vegan lippies are infused with a number of fruit-extracted oils that deliver deeply-penetrative moisture and hydration.

The healthy haircare brand teamed up with influencer Kathleen Lights for a limited-edition set of aromatherapy oils for your next self-care sesh.

This “latte” palette is inspired by exactly what you’re probably thinking—the rich, warm tones of coffees and lattes shared between founder Christen Dominique and her mother and grandmother.

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill vitamin C product. The brightening ingredient in this hydrating eye cream is acerola cherry, a fruit that just so happens to be one of the richest vitamin C sources in the world.

Whether you want a matte, shimmer, metallic or glitter finish, all bases (and colors) are covered in Fenty Beauty’s line of smudge-resistant liners.

Three new shades just joined the Gloss Bomb family, with a trio of delectable scents to match.

The brush applicator on Fenty Beauty’s first-ever mascara is flat to fat: the flat side defines and curls while the fat side loads and lifts.

This flower extract-rich mist can be used under or over makeup to keep your beat looking fresh throughout the day.

One of our favorite clean, K-beauty-inspired brands is also getting in on the “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” fun with a limited-edition set inspired by the Netflix film. It includes the brand’s wildly popular Watermelon range in an adorable, travel-friendly tote.

(Available 2/6)

Glow Recipe is also getting into color products with its first-ever lip tint that also doubles as a gentle scrub. The magical combo of ingredients includes flower-derived AHAs for exfoliation, watermelon extract for hydration and coconut for preventing flakes.

You’ve never seen a retinol product like this before. The serum’s star ingredient, pink algae, actually converts to retinol once it absorbs into the skin and over time, smoothes out fine lines.

Plush Paint is a godsend for beauties on-the-go. Use any of these satin-finish colors on your eyes, lips and/or cheeks for a vibrant, lit-from-within makeup look.

Pat McGrath’s newest fleet of glosses all come with dreamy, sparkly iridescent finishes, minus the sticky finish.

This travel-friendly palette includes three luminizers and the brand’s popular Buriti Bronzer for creating an effortless-looking, glowy makeup look on-the-go.

Both the shampoo and conditioner from Sol de Janeiro is infused with plant-based keratin beads that coat each strand to lock in nutrients and help prevent split ends and other common types of hair damage.

If you’ve always wanted to try any of Summer Fridays’ best-selling mask, this ultra-affordable set gives you the opportunity to do just that for a fraction of the price.

The latest launch from The Ordinary is this unsurprisingly affordable ascorbic powder that not only brightens the complexion and smoothes out fine lines, but is safe to mix with other treatments too (except anything with niacinamide).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.