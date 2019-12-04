Prepare to Conquer 2020 in Sephora’s Last Round of 2019 Launches

Scroll To See More Images

Walk into any Sephora right now and the scene is either a feast for the eyes, completely stress-inducing or a combo of both. The holidays are just…a lot to deal with, especially when you choose to brave an actual store instead of shopping online. Thankfully, I can confirm that in the midst of gift sets and limited-edition drops are new Sephora products for December that will serve any or all of us well in 2020. And the best part is that all of them can be found online too—phew!

Personally, I’m not a huge fan of New Year’s resolutions; I kind-of just decide on a goal and go for it, regardless of the time or my resources. This rings especially true when it comes to my skin, hair and makeup routines because I am constantly experimenting and changing my mind. For instance, I recently faced my fear of matte foundation and no longer avoid eyeshadow like the plague. With that, my shopping needs have obviously changed. Maybe your vibe is similar. In that case, any of these launches could possibly fit your new beauty personality. Keep scrolling to find out.

Though I still recommend eating actual vegetables everyday, this new supplement, enriched with the good stuff from 8 different greens (spinach, wheatgrass, kale, blue green algae, spirulina, chlorella, barley grass, and aloe vera), is a nice addition to your daily intake.

Anyone who’s anyone will tell you that the Bumble and bumble Invisible Hair Oil is a straight-up godsend for taming flyaways without completely weighing your hair down. Now, with these teeny pods, you can more easily utilize the formula as a hot oil treatment.

We stan a two-fer! This brilliant new tool from Charlotte Tilbury is an eye cream and brightener in one that will deliver essential nutrients to the under-eye area and also disguise a bad night’s sleep.

This new hot tool, suitable for all hair types, combines the drying effects of a blow dryer with the styling flexibility of a round brush so you can get a voluminous blowout without the extra arm work.

This hyaluronic acid-enriched cult-favorite is what many co-sign for achieving that “glass skin” glow. If you’ve yet to experience the skincare magic, you can grab a mini version to sample.

Choose between three pink-ish shades before swiping on this luxe balm with a hint of natural shine.

If you’re having an off-day and can’t decide between a lipstick and a lip balm, this newbie is a sheer lip tint that delivers enough color to make you feel put-together and enough moisture to keep your lips from getting flaky.

Gucci lipsticks are literal works of art; look. at. this. tube. The formula itself, available in over 30 shades, is full-coverage with a lightweight feel.

This exclusive limited-edition palette carries a plethora of romantic blush mauve tones for creating understated eye looks in a slew of finishes.

My chapped lips are practically begging for this lip balm-lip gloss hybrid, enriched with hyaluronic acid, peptides and evening primrose oil to not only hydrate your kissers, but lock in all that juicy moisture too.

“Te Quiero” is all I have to say to this divine eyeshadow palette. 10 shades are included in this floral feast and should be used to create your most festive makeup moments.

If anyone asks for a Vitamin C product recommendation, I immediately point them in the direction of Ole Henriksen. The brand’s brightening products are award-winners that deserve every bit of the hype and I’m sure this ultra-plush, winter-friendly moisturizer will join its cult-favorite ranks.

Pat McGrath lipstick for only $15?! Sign me up! This is a rare occasion and you don’t want to miss out. The “Flesh Fatale” is a gorgeous terracotta shade with rose gold shimmer that’ll compliment any skin tone.

This suitable-for-all-skin-types cleanser is a consistent top-seller in the States, thanks to its gentle, yet effective formula. This holiday season, skeptics and fans alike can score a discounted limited-edition version for just $15.

Whether you want this adorable balm strictly for Instagramming purposes or to actually treat your lips, it’s a must-have for your year-end shopping list.

Tom Ford’s beauty range is elegance and edge personified and this new eye product certainly fits the bill; a sleek, non-sticky eye gloss for the most intense black you’ve ever worn.

