The Heat is Still On With Sephora’s Most Buzzworthy August Launches

Scroll To See More Images

As someone who is tasked with keeping a monthly tally of all that’s coming to and exiting the biggest beauty retailers, even I’m surprised to see this many new products hitting Sephora shelves in August. For the most part, there’s been a slow, but steady introduction to a few select newbies in the last couple months, but that’s all changing as we inch closer to fall. To be fair, I think most of us want more choices when a seasonal shift is on the horizon anyway.

In the case of this year’s summer-to-fall transition, I doubt any of us will have complaints because some of Sephora’s best-selling brands have all our needs covered. For instance, both Anastasia Beverly Hills and Fenty Beauty are gifting us with hydrating coverage while TAN-LUXE and Algenist have multipurpose serums that’ll keep our skin bright, hydrated, and most importantly, protected from the keep-you-guessing weather we can’t seem to escape. And that’s just a small percentage of what you’ll be able to shop now and in the coming weeks. Keep scrolling for a first look at every single new drop.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation

The brand’s first-ever liquid foundation is a water-resistant, second-skin-like formula available in 50 shades.

$38 at Sephora (August 15)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Liner

There’s also this new eyeliner, a water-based gel formula that dries down quick with intense color payoff.

$18 at Sephora (August 15)

Algenist AA Barrier Serum

As of June, the brand has been rolling out 100 percent vegan formulas and they include this formula, made to protect your face against dust and air pollution.

$85 at Sephora (online August 6, in-stores August 20)

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

This celebrity-favorite brand will finally be available in Sephora stores! Personally, I’ll be stocking up on the Enzyme Cleanser, which I love switching out my normal cleanser for a couple days a week.

$75 at Sephora (online August 6, in 11 retail stores September 6)

Deborah Lippmann Natural Mystic Set

In addition to the 4-piece Wild Life Collection inspired by the rural Midwest, Lippmann’s other new drop is the limited-edition Natural Mystic set, which includes 6 celestial shades.

$36 at Sephora

Drybar Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush

Don’t leave for your next vacay without this travel-friendly hot tool, which is great for touch-ups and smoothing down flyaways.

$59 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation

I am personally excited to see a more hydrating version of the brand’s flagship foundation formula, with the same amount of shades–50, to be exact.

$35 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer

And if that weren’t enough, you can pair the hydrating foundation with an equally hydrating primer to hold everything in place.

$32 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Kabuki-Buff Foundation Brush 115

And finally, a short, dome-shaped brush for brushing or stippling on your coverage.

$36 at Sephora

Kat Von D Beauty Studded Kiss Crème Capsule Collection

The brand’s lipsticks are among the most top-rated in Sephora stores, so it’s no surprise that Von D herself would keep the momentum going with a capsule Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick collection of 6 autumnal shades.

$20 each at Sephora

La Mer The Hydrating Illuminator

In addition to the editor-approved Neck and Decollete Concentrate, the brand also recently launched this luxurious highlighter for a subtle, yet vibrant complexion.

$75 at Sephora

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Beauty experts everywhere let out a collective gasp when it was revealed that the brand completely made over its most popular product with more hydrating ingredients, leak-free packaging and an increase in shade offerings.

$47 at Sephora

Milk Makeup KUSH Growhouse™ Lash + Brow Serum

If long, natural lashes are still on your beauty wishlist, the brand’s new hemp-derived cannabis seed extract formula may just do the trick.

$48 at Sephora (in-store August 9)

MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation

Long before Fenty Beauty, this brand was one of the first to offer more than 40 foundation shades. Now, the brand’s cult-favorite coverage product is available in a whopping 50 shades.

$43 at Sephora

Murad InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment

This Vitamin C-, salicylic acid-, and tiger grass-infused formula is a powerful spot treatment for slowly, but surely diminishing blemishes and the scars they leave behind.

$35 at Sephora

NARS Cosmetics Lipstick

The brand’s 25-year anniversary is this year and is commemorated with a massive 72-piece lipstick collection, all of which offer rich pigment and lightweight wear.

$26 at Sephora

OleHenriksen PHAT Glow Facial

I have a feeling you’re going to love the latest addition to the brand’s best-selling Transform Plus collection, a rich, ultra-hydrating face mask made with polyhydroxy acids and Nordic birch sap.

$49 at Sephora (August 9)

Ouai Eau de Parfum

After a hugely successful limited-edition run, the body and hair care brand is bringing back the full-size version of its two most popular scents, Melrose Place and North Bondi, for good.

$56 at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder

In addition to the liquid foundation and liquid liner, the brand is also launching a lightweight setting powder, available in 5 shades, from fair to deep.

$38 at Sephora (August 15)

TAN-LUXE SUPER GLOW Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum

Though the brand is known for its tanning products, this multipurpose serum is actually a skincare formula with added tanning benefits, thanks to a couple hero ingredients: hyaluronic acid, seven different superfoods and sodium hyaluronate.

$49 at Sephora

Wander Beauty Trip for Two Blush & Bronzer Duo

Your suitcase really isn’t complete without at least a few products from this travel-friendly brand. One of its most recent makeup launches is this two-fer, enriched with natural ingredients, to brighten and hydrate the skin.

$36 at Sephora

Wander Beauty Glow Ahead Illuminating Face Oil

Castor oil, black currant seed oil, and niacinamide combine to create this potent blend that moisturizes and evens skin tone.

$42 at Sephora

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.