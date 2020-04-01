New Sephora Launches to Get Excited About, Because Summer Isn’t Canceled Yet

Right now, it’s hard for me to imagine doing all of the fun things that incapsulate an iconic summer without shedding a thug tear. Cabin fever has made itself at home and for those of us actually following orders and living that WFH life, online shopping has become actual therapy (whether we’re trying to save or not). For that reason, all of the new Sephora products hitting digital shelves this month are a reminder that good times are on the horizon and I might as well get prepared for it.

As expected, now is an ideal time to clean out the shelves hiding behind your bathroom mirror and re-up on your summer essentials. For me, that includes a light moisturizer, plenty of sunscreen and something glowy to throw on top of my BB cream. There is plenty of that and more in the latest wave of newness. Keep scrolling for a closer look at some of my favorite launches because, well, beauty products make me happy and I know at least some of you feel the same.

Farmacy Daily Greens Oil-Free Moisturizer

Everyone’s favorite farm-to-skincare brand is kicking off spring with a featherweight gel moisturizer inspired by its best-selling Green Clean cleansing balm. Key ingredients include hyaluronic acid (aka the “moisture magnet”), willow herb for controlling oil production and a trio of greens (eucalyptus, cucumber, kale) for calming inflammation.

(Launches 4/14)

Peace Out Acne + Dark Spots Combo

The face dot brand known for its teeny, targeted skin solutions combined two of its top-sellers–the Acne Healing Dots and Microneedling Dark Spot Dots–into one affordable combo.

OLEHENRISKSEN Banana Bright™ Vitamin C Serum

“Glow” is the one word that comes to mind when I think of this brand, thanks to the best-selling Truth Serum and Banana Bright Eye Creme. Now you can add another brightener to your OH ranks: this 15 percent vitamin C serum for nixing dullness and improving overall texture.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer

Luxury coverage for all skin types is achieved thanks to this newbie: a silky-smooth concealer that promises hours of hydration and a radiant glow for the under-eye area and blemish-prone areas of the face.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil

Briogeo’s iconic Don’t Despair, Repair hair mask finally has a sibling to extend its benefits. This beautiful hair oil is enriched with ceramides to restore shine and repair damage in as little as two uses.

Erborian BB Crayon

If you’ve long been obsessed with K-beauty skincare, there’s no better time than now to dip your toe in the makeup pool. Erborian’s newest drop is a ginseng-infused BB cream for velvety, barely-there coverage and moisture.

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Glow Skinstick

Of all the summer-ready launches unleashed by Rihanna’s beauty brand, we’re most excited by this illuminating stick that takes a makeup look from drab to dewy in just a few swipes.

The Beauty Chef Omega Elixir Inner Beauty Oil

Slip a teaspoon of this supplement into your food twice a day to reap the skin- and nervous system-boosting benefits of bio-fermented algae and evening primrose oil.

Youth to the People Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial

This gentle microdermabrasion-like face mask is made with caffeinated yerba mate and fruit enzymes to gently exfoliate oily and combination skin.

Shani Darden Retinol Reform

For the first time ever, Shani Darden’s namesake skincare line is being sold in Sephora stores. If you’re new to this brand, it’s imperative that you try the game-changing retinol and lactic acid serum beloved by a handful of celebs.

tarte Park Ave. Princess Waterproof Face & Body Bronzer

Think of this body illuminator as self-tanner in powder form. It’s just one of many new hot weather essentials from the makeup brand, including a hydrating tinted moisturizer and mineral sunscreen.

Obagi Clinical Blue Brilliance Triple Acid Peel

Been pining for a facial appointment but can’t get to the spa? This take-home peel kit was made just for you, with four pro-level vials to crack open over the course of two months (or one every two weeks).

Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit

Once the prospect of a vacation is more reality than dream, add this travel-friendly kit with the brand’s best-selling tan drops to your suitcase.

Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 PA +++

This lightweight SPF lotion is truly one-of-a-kind: a 100-percent non-nano zinc mineral formula that actually goes on sheer, is eco-friendly and suitable for all skin types (including super sensitive).

Dyson Coralle Straightener

At first glance, it may look like your standard hair straightener, but zoom in a little closer and you’ll see teeny flexing plates that neatly and efficiently gather your hair as it moves from root to tip without causing tangles.

Charlotte Tilbury Eye Color Magic Collection

If you’re intimidated by eyeshadow palettes and not sure how to put color combos together, Tilbury’s newest collection solves your conundrum with quads designed to amplify your eye color. The best part? On the back of each quad is a simple chart that tells you the order to apply each shade.

Coola Mineral Sun Silk Moisturizer

No more waiting for your moisturizer to dry before applying sunscreen on top. This rich day cream is infused with almost 14 percent zinc oxide for UVA and UVB protection.

Drunk Elephant Cocomino™ Marula Cream Conditioner

In addition to the continued expansion of its successful facial skincare line, Drunk Elephant recently added hair and body collections to its repertoire. I can’t wait to get my hands on this plant oil-based conditioner for my currently dry curls.

Drunk Elephant Kamili™ Cream Body Cleanser

And of everything in the body collection, I’m most excited to try this surprisingly affordable body wash made with mild surfactants that still effectively nix dirt and grime.

Lancome L’Absolu Mademoiselle Lip Balm

Thanks to an oil-rich formula that includes peppermint oil, this tinted lip moisturizer promises to feel like there is water gliding across your mouth. Oh, la la. I’ll take two, please.

Ciate London Dewy Blush Glossy Cheek Tint

Available in three shades, this gel blush delivers a subtle hint of color without the chalky finish you’ve probably experienced with powder blushes.

Innisfree Dewy Glow Mist with Jeju Cherry Blossom

This lightweight spray can be used to prime your skin before makeup, tone the face in between cleanser and moisturizer or to set your makeup before running out the door. Expert to see a brighter, balanced complexion over time, thanks to niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and betaine.

(Launches 4/21)

Josie Maran Skin Dope CBD Body Butter

Josie Maran’s Skin Dope range just expanded by two products. There is the CBD Face Recovery Moisturizer and then there is this rich body cream, also infused with cannabis sativa hemp extract, a buzzy ingredient thought to help with calming inflammation.

