14 New Sephora Products I am Genuinely Excited About This Month

I am either on the verge of an anxiety attack or floating on cloud nine whenever I step inside a Sephora. Depending on the day and time, it can feel like the beauty version of an amusement park: long lines, messy samples, and noise; a lot of noise. However, I am sure the new Sephora products for April 2019 would make all of this feel like a cake walk. That’s no small feat because when I tell you I hate crowds, I actually mean it. (Thank goodness for online shopping.)

As someone who prefers geeking out over skincare formulas instead of swatching lipsticks, I am happy to report that most of the April newness is dedicated to getting glowy from the inside out. Sure, there’s a liquid highlighter that looks like it would mix perfectly with my BB cream, but there’s also a pre-biotic supplement that boosts the health of your gut and skin, a mattifying sunscreen that won’t disturb makeup and body oil that will make you want to vacay, like, yesterday.

Oh, and please don’t overlook the brightening serum that’s housed in the most adorable pineapple-shaped glass jar and a face mask made with the calming effects of cannabis. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Oil

Available in five different “glows” and suitable for all skin types, this ultra-luxurious, super shimmery illuminator will leave you pining for a tropical getaway in 3…2…1. I’m still deciding between Copacabana Bronze and Master Flash.

$35 at Sephora

REN Clean Skincare Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30

My experience with this brand begins and ends with the Recovery Balm. I’m finally ready to try more, including this zinc oxide formula since it promises not to leave behind the greasy look and feel that most SPFs do. The added security of rice starch for absorbing oil also leaves me hopeful.

$36 at Sephora

Boscia Skin Perfecting BB Cream SPF 30

I’ve waxed poetic time and time again about my love for the ‘no makeup’ makeup feel of BB creams, so this SPF-infused formula–made with aloe vera, quinoa oil, and turmeric oil–is an automatic must-try.

$38 at Sephora

Drunk Elephant Slaai™ Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser

Move over Babyfacial because we might have a new classic on our hands. We can only imagine the rich, heavy-duty feel of this luxurious butter that uses a mix of soothing fruit extracts and oils to remove even waterproof makeup.

$34 at Sephora

First Aid Beauty Pores Be Gone Matte Primer

No, you can’t actually change the size of your pores, but I love that this pre-makeup lightweight lotion at least promises to blur their appearance and hold your foundation in place. And when you’re dealing with a breakout, there’s also salicylic acid in the formula to help fight off infection.

$28 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty #SUNSTALKRBRONZER

Just when I thought I would have nothing to pair with my Killawatt Highlighter, Queen Rih-Rih saves the day and secures her beauty throne with the highly anticipated debut of Fenty’s bronzer. Available in eight versatile shades, what I love most about this one is the fact that it has a matte finish. Anyone else just not into the extra shimmer?

$30 at Sephora (April 5)

Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum

This brand’s fruit obsession has made our vanity so much more fun to look at. Though we’ll continue to use the Watermelon Moisturizer and Avocado Sleeping Mask, we’re equally excited to welcome this skin brightener into the fold. 22 percent of the formula is made with pure pineapple juice, an all-natural source of vitamin C, AHAs and bromelain enzymes.

$49 at Sephora (April 5)

HUM Skin Heroes Pre+ Probiotic Supplement

These flavorless capsules are a quick and easy way to ensure that you’re getting a daily dose of healthy organisms to keep your gut balanced and skin tone even. Just be sure to use consistently for one month before seeing results.

$40 at Sephora

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Mousse

I’m just starting to hear more about this vegan, organic tanning brand which boasts some of the most innovative formulas for giving the skin a sunkissed glow sans the sun. The newest drop is made “combines color correcting actives to even out skin tones and utilizes organic ingredients like avocado and chia seed to keep your skin healthy and hydrated.”

$29 at Sephora

Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face Highlighter

From Sheer to the radiant Prism Rose to the warm Spectrum Bronze, this face gloss can be combined with makeup or used alone to give you a complexion that looks and feels more hydrated, thanks to the addition of marula and passion fruit oils.

$32 at Sephora

Milk Makeup Cannabis Hydrating Face Mask

The minimalist, travel-friendly makeup brand is celebrating 4/20 all month long with four new additions to the popular Kush line. The first is this stick clay mask, formulated to calm and cleanse.

$24 at Sephora

Pinrose Mystical Misfit

Channel your inner unicorn whenever you spritz on this enchanting fragrance, built with sweet peach, berry, and patchouli notes. Yuuuuum.

$65 at Sephora

The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane

Squalane is an all-in-one, all-natural source of next-level hydration for hair and skin. So to say I’m happy The Ordinary added this to their super-affordable lineup would be an understatement.

$7.90 at Sephora

Volition Strawberry-C Serum

I was today-years-old when I learned that strawberries are also a natural source of vitamin C. This clean beauty standout is a must-try between your cleanser and moisturizer if you’re looking to up your skin’s radiance before summer.

$42 at Sephora