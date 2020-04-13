Sephora’s New Sampler Box Is Luxury on a Budget—La Mer Included

If you miss going into Sephora, playing around with products and leaving with a sample or two, we have some good news for you. There are new Sephora Favorites for 2020 so you can try some new hair, skin and makeup goodies while you’re home. If you’re not familiar with the Favorites boxes, they include something Sephora calls “deluxe samples.” These are not one-time-use products. Instead, you can get a few days to a week out of these and fall in love with a new product before you throw down money for the full size.

Prices for the three new Favorites boxes start at the most affordable from Sephora yet. The Hello set includes five samples for $10, the Pop set gets you six exclusive and new products for $15 and the Luxe set gets you six deluxe samples from luxury brands for $25. The brands and items will switch out frequently so you can try a range of products. Right now, we do know what’s in the first Luxe set and it’s good.

For $25, you’ll get deluxe samples of Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum, Kérastase Resistance Length Strengthening Blow-Dry Primer, La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream, Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb, Guerlain L’Or 24K Gold Radiance Primer and Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick in 400.

If you’re a Sephora Rouge Beauty Insider member, you’ll have access to the Luxe box first during Sephora’s upcoming Spring Sale on April 28. The next day, it’ll be open to everyone else to shop, along with Hello and Pop sets. And yes, it’s eligible for the sale! It makes a great gift, too. Don’t forget—Mother’s Day is coming.

