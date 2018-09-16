The Newest Brands You Can Shop at Sephora

Anyone who’s ever stepped foot inside a Sephora has experienced that immediate wave of overwhelming anxiety. Sure, there’s a treasure trove of pretty much everything you need to complete a daily beauty regimen, but that’s also the challenge. You have to sift through a whole lot to narrow down your choices.

And given the fact that new products are constantly being thrown into rotation, it can feel like a never-ending process. So, while we can’t stop the store from adding to its stock (and why would we want to anyway?), we can make life a little easier by spotlighting the newest arrivals. Ahead are a few brands that have joined the Sephora family since 2017.