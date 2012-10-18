New Salon Opens a Space Devoted to Helping You Get Celeb Bangs

Statement-making bangs have become a huge trend – not just for the celebs of Hollywood but also for all of the brave souls who know what a true bold haircut can do for their style. We’ve watched as salons have created specialized areas for “braid bars” and “ponytail bars” but now an entire salon is dedicating itself to styling bangs. The Bang Station in Beverly Hills can trim or cut your bangs (and not the rest of your hair) as often as you’d like.

For those of you who have strived for the best bangs (and want to maintain those beauties) you know how crucial this can be. The Bang Station is part of the salon The Private Room, and offers bang maintenance starting at 20 dollars and up. If you’d like your bangs styled, you can pick from a variety of six different celebrity styles to work off of:

The Cleopatra: A short, heavy cropped bang a la Rose Byrne , before she grew it out to a side swept bang.

, before she grew it out to a side swept bang. The Flirt: A side swept bang like Cameron Diaz is known for.

is known for. The Bombshell: Longer, full bangs like Jennifer Lopez .

. The Rockstar: Full, heavy choppy bangs like Katie Holmes .

. The Starlet: Fuller bangs like Reese Witherspoon .

. The Fringe: Longer, wispier bangs like Jennifer Aniston .

. The Pixie: Short and wispy like Emma Watson or Anne Hathaway.

The idea seems pretty genius because we’ve all coveted a celebrity’s bangs a time or two. All we can do is hope that more of these salons (or bang bars) spring up and perhaps the style offerings range a bit more. What say you?

[The Hollywood Reporter] [Image via Getty/Jamie McCarthy]