New Product Alert! YSL Facebook-Inspired Palette

Photo: Courtesy of British Beauty Blogger

Yves Saint Laurent seems to be reaching for the younger audience. First with their name change to Saint Laurent Paris (to move away from the influence of the late designer Yves), and now with their new Facebook-inspired eye palette, “Devoted To Fans.” According to British Beauty Blogger, the gorgeous palette includes four eyeshadows – taupe, Facebook blue, black and off-white.

But here’s the catch, you can only purchase the palette if you follow the brand on Facebook. So hurry and become a fan before July 19th when the shadows go on sale, exclusively on their page.



Photo: Courtesy of Chantecaille

Another social site we’d like to see enter the beauty world? Twitter. We can definitely picture Chantecaille taking over the project with an eyeshadow palette – complete with laser-etched images of the twitter bird.

Any ideas for an Instagram palette?