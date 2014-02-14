Braided Fringe and a Knotted Updo: Two New Hairstyles That Will Dominate Pinterest

At Nanette Leopre, lead hairstylist James Pecis for Beauty.com created two different looks for her Fall 2014 show—a braided fringe style paired with wavy long locks and a knotted updo. Partly because they’re so DIY-able and partly because they look amazing in pictures, we’re sure these styles will quickly dominate Pinterest.

A “gypsy caravan traveler” was the inspiration Nanette gave James, but via literal fabric swatches, photos — even poetry — and these two hairstyles were how he translated that message. To recreate the cool braid look above, begin by prepping dry hair with Alterna Bamboo Volume 48 Hour Sustainable Volume Spray from roots to ends. Then, section by section, spray the hair with Alterna Bamboo Volume Uplifting Root Blast and blow dry with the T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i to add volume. Next, spray the Alterna Bamboo Style Cleanse Extend Translucent Dry Shampoo all over to create texture.

MORE: Instagram Insta-Glam: Crown Braids

“The secret to getting this look is to apply tons of product so the braid doesn’t fall out,” says James.

Using the T3 BodyWaver Large Barrel Styling Iron, alternate curling sections of the hair to give it a loose bend, then take the front section of the hair and begin a braid at the forehead, moving down on the right side of the face. The hair should be pulled from one side every time.

For the second look, James tied square knots into the hair and then used bobby pins to hold up the braids. We watched him do this and it’s our new favorite technique. One, because of the cool textured effect it gives the hair and two, because it’s so easy to do. He then finished the look by misting Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hair Spray all over to hold everything in place.