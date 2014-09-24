10 New Fall Fragrances You’ll Want to Spritz On

A new season brings all types of new beauty lines, and these newly released products are a great way to help us grow and change along with the coming seasons. A simple yet bold way to embrace this change? Sport a new fragrance! Sure, you have your signature scent that you’re known to have, but instead of continuously running with the same fragrance, throw people off with a new delicious new smell.

Now’s a better time than any to change things up, thanks to vast new selection of fall fragrances available. With so many great fragrances to choose from this fall, there’s an option for everyone. Whether you love a fresh clean scent or a rosy floral perfume, here are the best new fall fragrances to test out this season.