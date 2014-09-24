10 New Fall Fragrances You’ll Want to Spritz On

A new season brings all types of new beauty lines, and these newly released products are a great way to help us grow and change along with the coming seasons. A simple yet bold way to embrace this change? Sport a new fragrance! Sure, you have your signature scent that you’re known to have, but instead of continuously running with the same fragrance, throw people off with a new delicious new smell.
Now’s a better time than any to change things up, thanks to vast new selection of fall fragrances available. With so many great fragrances to choose from this fall, there’s an option for everyone. Whether you love a fresh clean scent or a rosy floral perfume, here are the best new fall fragrances to test out this season.
It's an intriguing smell of citrus, pink pepper, and tomato leaves that fills this bottle of perfume. (Yves Saint Laurent Paris Rebel Collector, $105, YSLbeautyus.com)
We love how this perfume has just the right amount of floral scent to it without being overpowering. (Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream, $76, Sephora.com)
This airy and nature filled scent is sure to be a change up from your average perfume. (Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt, $120, Jomalone.com)
The first fragrance from Tory Burch provides an already classic scent. (Tory Burch Eau De Parfum Spray, $115, Toryburch.com)
This feminine and sophisticated scent is already set to become your office wear go-to. (Giorgio Armani Si Fragrance Collection, $115, Macys.com)
The woody and floral scents, although opposite, compliment one other for a perfect combintation. (Forever Vera Vera Wang, Available at Kohls.com)
Givenchy's fragarance blends mirabelle plum, jasmine, sandalwood, vetyver, and patchouli to create its golden scent. (Givenchy 'Dahlia Divin' Eau de Parfum, $90, Nordstrom.com)
This fashionable perfume actually has a sort of musky smell to it that totally works. (Karl Lagerfeld Eau de Parfum, $65, Macys.com)
This mysterious perfume combines the scents of sensual pink peony and black vanilla. (Ralph Lauren Midnight Romance for Women Eau de Parfum, $94, Bloomingdales.com)
Dolce & Gabbanna's new perfume pays hommage to Mediterranean rose fused with musk velvione. (Dolce & Gabbana Velvet Rose Eau de Parfum, $210, Saksfifthavenue.com)