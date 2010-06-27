New Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Advanced Anti-Aging Body Wash

Since I’ll be turning the big 3-OH next year I’ve decided that now is as good a time as any to start a healthy beauty regimen. I’ve already started hitting the gym every day before work and I apply enough creams, toners and ointments to my face to open up my own drug store. Now I need to really pay attention to the skin on my chest and arms. By maintaining healthy body skin, you can be perceived to be 10 years younger. That’s great news for anyone!

Olay knows what works to turn back time on your face. Using the technology from the Total Effects skin care line, Olay combined it’s anti-aging facial skincare technology in their body cleanser to deliver seven age fighting benefits for the body:

Improve elasticity

Relieve dryness

Deeply moisturizes

Brightens dull skin

Evens skin tone

Smooths rough skin

Minimizes the appearance of dry lines.

Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Advanced Anti-Aging Body Wash is available in two formulas, including Deep Penetrating Moisture with jojoba butter and VitaNiacin and Exfoliate and Replenish with micro-derm beads and VitaNiacin.

Deep Penetrating Moisture

Exfoliate and Replenish

I have used both the moisturizing and exfoliating body washes and they are both amazing. They lather into a creamy divine smelling foam that leaves you skin feeling totally hydrated and glowing.

Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Advanced Anti-Aging Body Wash retails for $5.99 (8.4oz) and $7.99 (15.2oz.)

Visit www.olay.com for more information.