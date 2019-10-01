11 New Natural Hair Products You’re Going to See Everywhere This Fall

Scroll To See More Images

Okay, it’s time for honesty hour. We’re not even a week into the official autumn season and I’m already in desperate need of a new hair routine. From countless hours in the sun to more days than usual in-between washes, my spirals are basically crying out for help (and moisture). Thankfully, with new seasons come new natural hair product products to satisfy my inner-product junkie.

If there’s something new, I’ve just got to slather that on my tresses because let’s be honest, is there really any other way to find new holy grails to add to your arsenal? Whether you find yourself in the same boat as me (aka pure desperation) or your curls are looking livlier than ever, dabbling in some newness is never a bad idea. Below, I’ve rounded up my top picks worth trying for camera-ready waves, curls and coils all season long.

Cantu Smooth Thick Hair Edge Brush

Slick back frizz-prone edges with this boar bristle brush. Thanks to the elongated bristles, stubborn baby hairs and flyaways are no more.

$6 at Target

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother

If you’re not familiar with Olaplex, let me introduce you. It’s basically the reason celebrities are able to go from nearly-black locks to platinum blonde overnight (cough: Kylie Jenner) without any damage. Consider it liquid gold. This new addition is perfect for curls and kinks since it smooths, moisturizes and treates frizz-prone strands.

$28 at Sephora

Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush

I’m a forever fan of this detangling brush so this oversized edition is top of my list for fall. It’s ideal for detangling wet hair and the flexible bristles are gentle enough to get through knots and tangles without ripping through strands. Not to mention, the handle makes showertime detangling way easier.

$18 at Tangle Teezer

TRESemme Between Washes Curl Revive Styling Foam

If you’re like me and always tempted to go a few extra days before washing, this styling foam is a lifesaver. Similar to a wraping foam, it reshapes curls with a lightweight formula while giving a major dose of hydration.

$5 at Target

LUS Elixir Oil

Now that temps are dropping, moisture is key. This luxury oil, made for curls, is formulated with 7 pure oils including avocado, grapeseed and jojoba. So there’s no doubt this golden concoction is chock-full of hydration.

$48 at LUS Brands

Ouidad Clean Sweep Moisturizing Dry Shampoo

Another winner for wash-day procrastinators and great for those whose strands seem to be on the oilier side. This dry shampoo will give your scalp that fresh, clean feeling without flaky residue or gritty texture.

$26 at Ouidad

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Pomegranate & Cassis

Finally, this holy grail deep treatment has been formulated just for coarse and textured hair. Leave this conditioner in for 20 minutes and rinse to the softest curls…ever.

$32 at Philip Kingsley

Pattern Jojoba Oil Hair Serum

If this oil will make my curls resemble anything close to Tracee Ellis Ross’s mane, I’m all in.

$25 at Ulta

Carol’s Daughter Curl Defining Butter

Summer is the season of lighter formulas, but come fall time I’m looking for a rich, buttery styler to keep my curls in tact. Enter in: The Curl Defining Butter. Like the name, this buttery cream is full of hydrating ingredients to shape, moisturize and smooth curls just in time for the harsh winter winds.

$10 at Target

Davines Oi Oil

Another new drop made specifically for adding softness and shine to coarse and textured hair.

$45 at Davines

Wella Nutricurls Shampoo & Conditioner

Every curly girl needs a solid shampoo and conditioner. This combo uses micellar water to gently cleanse without stripping and a curl-boosting conditioner that makes detangling a breeze and adds definition.

$22 at Ulta

