It’s Time to Rotate These New Natural Hair Products Into Your Spring Routine

Though I routinely rotate new skin and makeup products in and out of my routine, the same can’t be said for my hair. Once I find something I love, I actually stick with it. And before you know it, my shower is littered with empty bottles and it’s time to pay close attention to whatever new natural hair products have just launched.
Now that we’re almost halfway through 2019 (!), the gamut of newness is pretty long and covers all bases for both cleansing and styling. In other words, even if you don’t need anything new, you’ll probably want at least one of these anyway. For instance, anyone who wears a protective style knows the inevitable days of shedding that occur days after you take it out. That’s where The Mane Choice’s complete anti-shedding cleansing comes in to save the day. And if you’re a DevaCurl loyalist like me, you’re probably happy the curly hair brand finally launched a hair oil to go with the rest of its cult faves.
Plus, anytime SheaMoisture or Carol’s Daughter drops something new, it’s basically criminal to pass up. So with that being said, here are what I think are 15 can’t-miss products worth trying this spring and beyond.
Beleza Natural Mix It Up Hydro Nourishing Shampoo
$12.90 at Beleza Natural
Suave Sulfate-Free Cleansing Shampoo
$4.99 at Target
SheaMoisture Make It Last Wash N’ Go Curl Primer
$11.97 at Walmart
SheaMoisture Silicone Free Strobe Shine Spray
$14.99 at Ulta
Pantene Pro V Edge Tamer
$8.99 at CVS
Mizani 25 Miracle Milk
$30 at Ulta
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque
$9.99 at Target
DevaCurl High Shine Multi-Benefit Oil
$29 at Sephora
Curls Avocado Hair Mousse
$14.99 at Target
Carol’s Daughter Coco Creme Coil-Enhancing Moisture Butter
$11.49 at Ulta
Camille Rose Lavender Shaken Hair Spritzer
$11.99 at Target
Briogeo Color Me Brilliant Collection
$26-$28 at Briogeo
The Mane Choice Anti-Shedding & Intense Volume Therapy Conditioner
$13.99 at Sally Beauty
Creme of Nature Pre-Shampoo Detoxifying Clay Mask
$15.94 at Amazon
Creme of Nature Bond-Mender Pre-Treatment
$7.99 at Sally Beauty