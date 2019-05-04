It’s Time to Rotate These New Natural Hair Products Into Your Spring Routine

Scroll To See More Images

Though I routinely rotate new skin and makeup products in and out of my routine, the same can’t be said for my hair. Once I find something I love, I actually stick with it. And before you know it, my shower is littered with empty bottles and it’s time to pay close attention to whatever new natural hair products have just launched.

Now that we’re almost halfway through 2019 (!), the gamut of newness is pretty long and covers all bases for both cleansing and styling. In other words, even if you don’t need anything new, you’ll probably want at least one of these anyway. For instance, anyone who wears a protective style knows the inevitable days of shedding that occur days after you take it out. That’s where The Mane Choice’s complete anti-shedding cleansing comes in to save the day. And if you’re a DevaCurl loyalist like me, you’re probably happy the curly hair brand finally launched a hair oil to go with the rest of its cult faves.

Plus, anytime SheaMoisture or Carol’s Daughter drops something new, it’s basically criminal to pass up. So with that being said, here are what I think are 15 can’t-miss products worth trying this spring and beyond.

Beleza Natural Mix It Up Hydro Nourishing Shampoo

$12.90 at Beleza Natural

Suave Sulfate-Free Cleansing Shampoo

$4.99 at Target

SheaMoisture Make It Last Wash N’ Go Curl Primer

$11.97 at Walmart

SheaMoisture Silicone Free Strobe Shine Spray

$14.99 at Ulta

Pantene Pro V Edge Tamer

$8.99 at CVS

Mizani 25 Miracle Milk

$30 at Ulta

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque

$9.99 at Target

DevaCurl High Shine Multi-Benefit Oil

$29 at Sephora

Curls Avocado Hair Mousse

$14.99 at Target

Carol’s Daughter Coco Creme Coil-Enhancing Moisture Butter

$11.49 at Ulta

Camille Rose Lavender Shaken Hair Spritzer

$11.99 at Target

Briogeo Color Me Brilliant Collection

$26-$28 at Briogeo

The Mane Choice Anti-Shedding & Intense Volume Therapy Conditioner

$13.99 at Sally Beauty

Creme of Nature Pre-Shampoo Detoxifying Clay Mask

$15.94 at Amazon

Creme of Nature Bond-Mender Pre-Treatment

$7.99 at Sally Beauty