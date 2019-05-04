StyleCaster
It's Time to Rotate These New Natural Hair Products Into Your Spring Routine

It’s Time to Rotate These New Natural Hair Products Into Your Spring Routine

It’s Time to Rotate These New Natural Hair Products Into Your Spring Routine
Photo: Candace Napier/STYLECASTER.

Though I routinely rotate new skin and makeup products in and out of my routine, the same can’t be said for my hair. Once I find something I love, I actually stick with it. And before you know it, my shower is littered with empty bottles and it’s time to pay close attention to whatever new natural hair products have just launched.

Now that we’re almost halfway through 2019 (!), the gamut of newness is pretty long and covers all bases for both cleansing and styling. In other words, even if you don’t need anything new, you’ll probably want at least one of these anyway. For instance, anyone who wears a protective style knows the inevitable days of shedding that occur days after you take it out. That’s where The Mane Choice’s complete anti-shedding cleansing comes in to save the day. And if you’re a DevaCurl loyalist like me, you’re probably happy the curly hair brand finally launched a hair oil to go with the rest of its cult faves.

Plus, anytime SheaMoisture or Carol’s Daughter drops something new, it’s basically criminal to pass up. So with that being said, here are what I think are 15 can’t-miss products worth trying this spring and beyond.

Beleza Natural.

Beleza Natural.

Beleza Natural Mix It Up Hydro Nourishing Shampoo

$12.90 at Beleza Natural

Suave.

Suave.

Suave Sulfate-Free Cleansing Shampoo

$4.99 at Target

SheaMoisture.

SheaMoisture.

SheaMoisture Make It Last Wash N’ Go Curl Primer

$11.97 at Walmart

SheaMoisture.

SheaMoisture.

SheaMoisture Silicone Free Strobe Shine Spray

$14.99 at Ulta

Pantene Pro V.

Pantene Pro V.

Pantene Pro V Edge Tamer

$8.99 at CVS

Mizani.

Mizani.

Mizani 25 Miracle Milk

$30 at Ulta

Mielle Organics.

Mielle Organics.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque

$9.99 at Target

DevaCurl.

DevaCurl.

DevaCurl High Shine Multi-Benefit Oil

$29 at Sephora

Curls.

Curls.

Curls Avocado Hair Mousse

$14.99 at Target

Carol's Daughter.

Carol’s Daughter.

Carol’s Daughter Coco Creme Coil-Enhancing Moisture Butter

$11.49 at Ulta

Camille Rose Naturals.

Camille Rose Naturals.

Camille Rose Lavender Shaken Hair Spritzer

$11.99 at Target

Briogeo.

Briogeo.

Briogeo Color Me Brilliant Collection

$26-$28 at Briogeo

The Mane Choice.

The Mane Choice.

The Mane Choice Anti-Shedding & Intense Volume Therapy Conditioner

$13.99 at Sally Beauty

 

Creme of Nature.

Creme of Nature.

Creme of Nature Pre-Shampoo Detoxifying Clay Mask

$15.94 at Amazon

Creme of Nature.

Creme of Nature.

Creme of Nature Bond-Mender Pre-Treatment

$7.99 at Sally Beauty

