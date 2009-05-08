New at Natori

According to WWD, Josie Natori, the lingerie superstar, is spreading her sensuality with the fall launch of a new fragrance.

Inspired by scents her grandmother wore as well as well as peonies and jasmine from her native Philippines, the new Natori is an updated version of the original scent, by the same name, first created in the eighties.

Developed in collaboration with Caroline Sabas of Givaudan, Natori is a floral oriental fragrance with top notes of sparkling aldehydes, rose petals and dark plum; a heart of ylang-ylang, purple peony and night-blooming jasmine; and a drydown of black patchouli, mysterious amber and satin musk accord. ??

Scheduled for an exclusive three-month launch at Saks Fifth Avenue beginning Aug. 3, the fragrance will be available nationally in the fall.

Eaux de parfum 3.4-oz., $110; Eaux de parfum 1.7-oz., $80; silk body cream, $75; shower cream, $55; fragranced candle, $75.