Milk Makeup’s Celebrating 4/20 All Month With These Kush Drops

April Fool’s Day, Easter, Earth Day—April’s holiday schedule is routinely stacked. But April 20 is a more, should we say, niche day, mostly in cannabis culture. So it makes perfect sense there are new Milk Makeup Kush products launching this month. In fact, the brand is announcing a brand-new product from its Kush line every Monday this month at 4:20 p.m. EST. It’s a tad extra, but we’re so here for it.

In case you didn’t know, there are currently four products in Milk’s Kush line of hemp-derived, cannabis seed-infused products, plus a variety of pins and pouches celebrating the collection. There’s the Brow Gel in both tinted and clear shades, hydrating Lip Balm, high-shine Lip Glaze, High-Volume Mascara (plus the travel size) and the new Hydro Grip Primer. What’s missing from this group? A mask, of course.

Enter the just-released Cannabis Hydrating Face Mask that promises to hydrate skin and even help retain moisture, thanks to glycerin and aloe ingredients. It was created to calm and soothe irritated skin, protecting it from environmental factors. And it wouldn’t be a Milk mask without it clearing out the pores, as well. The addition of Kaolin clay helps draw out impurities and exfoliates skin in the process.

Like other Milk face masks and oils, this mask comes in an easy-to-use stick, which actually helps you waste less product since you apply it directly to your skin.

Unlike most clay masks, Milk promises this one doesn’t have that dry, cracked feeling. As someone with dry skin, I appreciate that it doesn’t tighten up, which often leaves my skin parched. The Cannabis Hydrating Face Mask retails for $24 and is available April 2 on the Sephora and Milk Makeup websites. We’ll keep you updated on the next Kush launch as more information becomes available.

