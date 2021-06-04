5 Buzzy New Mascara Launches For Long, Full Lashes

Call it the mask effect but never have we seen so many buzzy mascaras come out around the same time. For more than a year, we all focused on any makeup we did wear on just our eyes. While lipstick is for sure back with a vengeance, the new mascara launches for 2021 are worth trying and adding to your everyday makeup routine. We’re rushing to try them all!

While drugstore options are better than ever, both luxe and clean beauty brands have rolled out stellar volumizing and lengthening mascara. And the launches just keep coming. What we love about these offerings is how different they are. Skinny wands, thick wands, natural look, falsies vibe—the choice is yours. Mascara is so personal and everyone wants something different. Luckily, there really is something for everyone.

Below, check out our favorite recent launches and come back here to shop more as they become available.

Lawless The One & Done Volumizing Mascara

Often “clean” mascara is a bit natural looking for our tastes. Not this one. The thin brush helps you reach even the tiniest hairs and the spiky ball at the end allows you to add more product exactly where you need it to fake a falsies look. The formula contains Lacquer tree and rice bran waxes in place of bee’s wax for lift, as well as castor and argan to soften and help lashes grow.

Dr. Lara Devgan Extreme Lengthening Mascara

Fans of this NYC-based board-certified plastic surgeon (like me) already can’t get enough of her medical-grade skincare and TikTok-viral lip plumping gloss. She finally launched a mascara that sold out so quickly, you have to pre-order ahead of the next rollout.

Maybelline Volum’ Express Colossal Up To 36 Hour Waterproof Mascara

Maybelline took its ultra-popular Colossal mascara and made it long-wearing with promises of up to 36-hour wear. Whoa.

M.A.C. Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara

If length is what you’re after, try this fiber mascara with a tapered wand that reaches every hair. An olive oil derivative and natural waxes condition lashes, while the lightweight formula provides curl and lift.

Lorac Holy Lash Volumizing Mascara

For tons of Twiggy-esque volume, reach for this ultra-volumizing mascara. Don’t worry, though. There are no clumps thanks to a nourishing blend of shea butter and vitamin E.