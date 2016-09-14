StyleCaster
31 New Fall Beauty Products to Buy This Fall

31 New Fall Beauty Products to Buy This Fall

Photo: Josh Dickinson

It’s safe to say that the single-most douchey phrase of the early aughts was, “I knew them before they were famous,” in response to literally any band or group that was ever mentioned ever. Chances are you were also an offender once or twice (hey, we get it; posers are the worst), and for good reason: Everyone wants to be on the forefront of trends. And even though it’s no longer 2004 and the hipsters have moved on from arguing over Plain White T’s, that same deep-rooted desire to know everything before everyone else is still as prevalent as ever…especially in the beauty world.

We mean, have you seen the intensity surrounding new Kylie Lip Kits and Naked palettes? Everyone wants to be the first person to love, hate, or at least just swatch a new collection. And, dammit, we want you to be the first, too. So we bugged all of our favorite beauty brands to tell us exactly what they’re launching this month so you can stay on top of your beauty game and get your hands on all of the best fall products before (almost) anyone else. Below, everything you need to know to resurrect your 2004 hipster self (with, like, way better eyebrows).

1 of 31

Yves Saint Laurent Couture Palette Scandal Collection, $60; at Yves Saint Laurent

Photo: Yves Saint Laurent

Belif Peat Miracle Revital Mask, $40; at Sephora

Photo: Belif

Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Lip Gloss Set, $28; at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia

Aerin Rose Gentle Cleanser, $35; at Nordstrom

Photo: Aerin

Bodyography Hydrating Foundation Primer, $31; at Bodyography

Photo: Bodyography

Charlotte Tilbury The Queen Lipstick, $32; at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury

Clarins Booster Energy Drop, $39; at Clarins

Photo: Clarins

Dr. Brandt Magnetight Age-Defier Mask, $75; at Dr. Brandt

Photo: Dr. Brandt

Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield, $68; at Elizabeth Arden

Photo: Elizabeth Arden

Essie Fall 2016 Collection in Now and Zen, $9 each; at Essie

Photo: Essie

Glossier The Super Pack, $65, or $28 each; at Glossier

Photo: Glossier

Japonesque Velvet Touch Eyeshadow Palette, $34; at Ulta

Photo: Japonesque

Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer, $7; at Walmart

Photo: Jergens

Lancôme Grandiôse Extrême Mascara, $32; at Lancome

Photo: Lancôme Paris

Le Metier de Beaute Lip Crème in Sleek, $36; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Le Metier de Beaute

Lorac Pro Liquid Lipsticks, $19 each; at Kohl’s

Photo: Lorac

Make Up For Ever Pro Light Fusion Undetectable Luminizer in Rose Gold, $39; at Make Up For Ever (available October)

Photo: Make Up For Ever

Miu Miu Hair Mist, $49; at Sephora

Photo: Miu Miu

Moroccanoil Curl Re-Energizing Spray, $26; at Moroccanoil

Photo: Moroccanoil

Nourish Organic Skin Boost Cream-to-Oil Treatment, $2o; at Nourish Organic

Photo: Nourish Organic

NYX Cosmetics #NoFilter Finishing Powder in Medium Olive, $12; at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics

Palladio Brow Obsessed Brow  Building Mousse with Fibers, $8; at Palladio (available October)

Photo: Palladio Beauty

Pat McGrath Labs Lust 004 Lipstick Kit in Bloodwine, $60; at Pat McGrath

Photo: Pat McGrath Labs

Philip Kingsley Prep Plumping Cream, $33; at Philip Kingsley

Photo: Philip Kingsley

Revlon Super Lustrous Love is On Lipstick, $8; at Revlon

Photo: Revlon

Algenist Reveal Concentrated Lumizing Drops in Pearl, $38 each; at Algenist

Photo: Algenist

Rimmel London Wonder’Lash Volume Colourist, $10; at Walmart

Photo: Rimmel London

Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara in *BROWN*, $24; at Benefit

Photo: Benefit

Shu Uemura Urban Moisture Hydro-Nourishing Double Serum, $68; at Shu Uemura

Photo: Shu Uemura

Yves Saint Laurent Couture Eye Marker in Black, $34; at Yves Saint Laurent

Photo: Yves Saint Laurent

Smith & Cult Book of Eyes in Noonsuite, $44; at Smith & Cult 

Photo: Smith & Cult

