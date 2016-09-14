31 New Fall Beauty Products to Buy This Fall

It’s safe to say that the single-most douchey phrase of the early aughts was, “I knew them before they were famous,” in response to literally any band or group that was ever mentioned ever. Chances are you were also an offender once or twice (hey, we get it; posers are the worst), and for good reason: Everyone wants to be on the forefront of trends. And even though it’s no longer 2004 and the hipsters have moved on from arguing over Plain White T’s, that same deep-rooted desire to know everything before everyone else is still as prevalent as ever…especially in the beauty world.

We mean, have you seen the intensity surrounding new Kylie Lip Kits and Naked palettes? Everyone wants to be the first person to love, hate, or at least just swatch a new collection. And, dammit, we want you to be the first, too. So we bugged all of our favorite beauty brands to tell us exactly what they’re launching this month so you can stay on top of your beauty game and get your hands on all of the best fall products before (almost) anyone else. Below, everything you need to know to resurrect your 2004 hipster self (with, like, way better eyebrows).