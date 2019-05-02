In Case You Missed It, Here are the Latest and Greatest MAC Lip Colors

Scroll To See More Images

Blink and you’ll probably miss the next new MAC product. Rarely does the brand give our wallets break, especially when it comes to new lipstick colors. Every time I think I’ve got a handle on at least the most popular shades (like that classic Ruby Woo), the website has added a collection–or five–to its “What’s New” section, making me equal parts excited and anxious.

I’ve already waxed poetic about my favorite matte shades, cream shades, iconic shades, and even the ones worn by some of Hollywood’s most popular beauty icons. But even after perusing all of those options, it’s still impossible to pick just one when the conveyor belt literally. does. not. stop. This year alone, we’ve been gifted with five full makeup collections, though I’m obviously zeroing in on the lipstick options.

From limited edition artist collabs to the iconic Viva Glam campaign and a new fleet of nudes, here are the latest drops that should definitely be on your radar.

Viva Glam 25

Winnie Harlow dressed up as Rupaul is iconic, but the updated, 25th anniversary Viva Glam lipstick is even better. This year, the cult classic red shade is housed in a glittery case that’ll make your shelfies pop.

$19.50 at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Get Blazed Bling Thing Liquid Top Coat in Gilt Ridden

Consider the entire Get Blazed collection permission to embrace your wild side this summer and beyond. There’s ultra-shimmery highlighters you can probably see from a mile away, glitter drops to mix with your coverage and my personal favorite, lip toppers for adding pizazz to your lip color.

$22 at MAC Cosmetics

MAC x El Seed Lipstick in Une Caresse

French-Tunisian street artist and sculptor eL Seed brought her eclectic aesthetic and next-level creativity to the table while co-creating this limited edition collection. It includes a vibrant eyeshadow palette, brush set, skinfinish powder and a set of four matte lipsticks (one of which is sold out).

$19.50 at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Powder Kiss in Velvet Punch

If you love matte lipstick, but can’t stand the dry, sticky finish, your prayers have just been answered. This Pro Artist-approved collection of “moisture matte” lipsticks has a cushiony, lightweight feel that will leave your lips feeling hydrated.

$19 at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Strip Down in Bad N Bare Satin Lipstick

17 lipsticks in a mix of matte, amplified, lustre, satin, cremesheen, and frost finishes that also look amazing on deeper skin tones? We’ll take at least two or three.

$18.50 at MAC Cosmetics