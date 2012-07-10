Breaking News: MAC Cosmetics and Archie Comics Team Up for a Collection

In what is arguably the most fun news one could hope for on a Tuesday afternoon, MAC Cosmetics is collaborating with Archie Comics for a full cosmetics collection to celebrate the iconic Betty and Veronica looks, coming Spring 2013. To kick off the San Diego Comic Con (side note: we’re insanely jealous of those of you living in San Diego with the opportunity to attend), MAC’s Gaslamp store will be hosting American comic book author and illustrator Dan Parent of the Archie series. For anyone lucky enough to partake in the event, Dan will be demonstrating illustrations and making custom sketches. Be sketched by the man behind Betty and Veronica? Sign us up!

MAC wants to know which famous figure you’re a fan of, and in a completely fun way to anticipate the collection, you can text “Betty” or “Veronica” to 898622 to support your favorite girl. Fans of the winner will be the first to hear when the new collection will be available come Spring 2013. If you’re just as excited as we are, join the Twitter conversation with @MACcosmetics with the hashtag #MACArchiesGirls to virtually discuss whether you’re a Betty or a Veronica! Our fingers are crossed for some Betty-inspired pink lipstick and Veronica-esque red stain, and of course mascara that will no doubt give us lashes worthy of making Archie melt.

Are you a Betty or a Veronica? Tell us in the comment section below!

Image via MAC Cosmetics