Lush Just Dropped New Hair Products for the First Time in Two Years

Fans of Lush may have been wondering what happened with haircare, if the brand was moving away from it and expanding on only skin, body products and those iconic bath bombs instead. Well, it’s been two years but Lush is back with a new hair collection specifically to give you glossy, shiny hair. As always with Lush, the shampoo and conditioner is cruelty-free and made with eco-friendly, natural ingredients to cleanse and nourish strands. Plus, most of the new collection is entirely plastic-free. It seems it was worth the wait.

Lush focused on some really unique ingredients for this launch, including horseradish and wasabi, cashew cream and Canadian rainwater. (The brand is a Canadian company so they have lots of rain.) Plus, it focused hard, it seems, on the gorgeous shampoo bars that look like little works of art. Trust me, you’ll be happy just seeing these in your shower. Below, check out all the new goodies and shop them online and in Lush stores now.

Wasabi Shan Kui Shampoo

Yup, there’s fresh horseradish and wasabi (grown on British Columbia’s Malcolm Island) in this tingling shampoo that boosts shine and volume. Plus, there’s sea salt for oil-reduction, lemon juice for shine and olive oil for smoothness.

$10.95-$56.95 at Lush

Flyaway Hair Shampoo Bar

Cleansing lemon oil helps banish grease, while Roman chamomile oil soothes the scalp and sea salt creates volume.

$14.95 at Lush

Coconut Rice Cake Shampoo Bar

White rice gently exfoliates a flaky scalp, while organic coconut milk, creamed coconut and fair trade organic cocoa butter boost hydration.

$14.95 at Lush

Candy Rain Conditioner

Cashew cream, Brazil nut milk and macadamia nut milk deep condition, soften and naturally strengthen hair. There’s also Canadian rainwater from the roofs of the brand’s Vancouver and Toronto manufacturing facilities to help make hair feel silky smooth.

$9.99-$54.95 at Lush

Angel Hair Shampoo Bar

Soothing rosewater calms sensitive scalps, fair trade organic cocoa butter softens strands and Aquafaba strengthens and thickens hair.

$14.95 at Lush

