The Newest High-Shine Lip Glosses for a Juicy-Looking Pout

The Newest High-Shine Lip Glosses for a Juicy-Looking Pout

The Newest High-Shine Lip Glosses for a Juicy-Looking Pout
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Though we’re excited to whip out our vampy lipsticks for the upcoming fall season, we’ll definitely need our fair share of low-maintenance options, too. Because while we love wearing a moody, high-pigment shade, application requires precision and frequent touch-ups if the formula doesn’t stick. So for those moments when we’re feeling a little lazy but still want our pout to shine, a lip gloss comes in handy.

It’s a product typically reserved for those no-makeup days, but as of late, a slew of our favorite brands—such as Fenty Beauty—are making it a must-have for any type of look. And to be honest, we’re completely onboard with this resurgence. Ahead are the newest tubes your kissers would appreciate.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss

A mint-scented mix of pinks, lavenders and neutrals with a nonsticky finish.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Marc Jacobs Beauty
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Rihanna's favorite Fenty find comes in a rose nude or shimmering pearl finish.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Fenty Beauty
SEPHORA COLLECTION Ultra Shine Lip Gel

A gel-nail-polish-inspired line of glosses available in a high shine or shimmer finish.

$7 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Jouer Cosmetics High Pigment Pearl Lip Gloss

Tinted gloss formulated with jojoba and coconut oils for ample moisture.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Jouer Cosmetics
Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy

Tinted gloss formulated with the natural flavor of coconut and vanilla.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Kopari
Shiseido Crystal Gel Gloss

The ultimate transparent gloss for a glass-like, ultra wet finish.

$22 at Shiseido

Photo: Shiseido
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre Lip Gloss

Wear on top of your favorite lipstick or alone for tinted color that stays in place.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss

Choose from a whopping 51 shades that offer a glossy finish and delectable vanilla scent.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
RMS Beauty Lip Shine

The star ingredient of this clean balm is buriti oil, chock-full of antioxidants.

Available at Amazon

Photo: RMS Beauty
Becca Volcano Goddess Glow Gloss

Infused with plumping peptides to create the appearance of fuller lips.

$22 at Becca Cosmetics

Photo: Becca Cosmetics
Almay Goddess Gloss

Prismatic color that can be worn alone for a sheer finish or paired with lipstick for bold color payoff.

$9.99 at Ulta

Photo: Almay
e.l.f. Lip Lacquer

Wear the transparent shade when you want the "no-makeup" makeup look or with lipstick to make a bolder statement.

Available at Amazon

Photo: e.l.f. Cosmetics
Morphe Lip Gloss

Available in cream or shimmer finish, depending on your mood or style.

$8 at Morphe

Photo: Morphe
Colourpop Ultra Glossy Lip

A hint of nonsticky color for those low-maintenance days.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Colourpop
Too Faced Tutti Frutti—Juicy Fruits Comfort Lip Glaze

High-impact color without the heaviness of a traditional lipstick.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Too Faced

