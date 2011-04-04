New Life-Saving Product: Rita Hazan Root Concealer

You have concealer for your under-eye bags. You have concealer for those spider veins on your legs. But what about a concealer for your roots when you’re between coloring appointments?

Fear not my root-obsessed beauties, Rita Hazan has closed the gap on this! Introducing Rita Hazan Root Concealer at Sephora. It’s like spray-on color for your hair when those pesky grays are poking through—or for you not so natural blonds when your darker side is coming through.

You just aim the pointed nozzle at the offending follicles and spray.The concealer, which is available in four colors, lasts until your next shampoo.

Blonde/Golden Blonde

Light Brown

Dark Brown/Black (my color)