As if we didn’t love Emma Watson enough, actual images of her new Lancme Rouge in Love lipstick ad campaign have been released. We saw sketches of the ad a few months ago, but we are excited to see the campaign come to life! Watson looks charming with her white button up and silk boy shorts in the campaign shot byMario Testino. We love her grown-out pixie and pink pout in the campaign and we can’t wait to see more!