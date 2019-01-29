Kim Kardashian’s New ‘Baby Girl’ Has Arrived and She’s Cuter Than Ever

Every holiday is synonymous with a sweet treat, like Christmas and candy canes or Easter and marshmallow Peeps. And when we think of Valentine’s Day, those colorful, powder conversation-hearts are the first thing that come to mind. Because let’s be honest, there was undoubtedly at least one kid in school that brought those crunchy candies in every…single…year. While you won’t be seeing those pastel sweets in any gift bags this year (RIP Necco), you can find them in a larger, fragrance-filled version, thanks to Kim Kardashian West.

Just in time for February 14, the fashion and beauty juggernaut has brought back the original Kimoji scents, in addition to three new ones—Baby Girl, Baddie and Wifey. The original launch, which included Bae, BFF and Ride or Die, sold out lightning-fast last year, so we expect the OG’s and new fragrances to do the same this time around. With that being said, we suggest adding these scents to your wish list. There’s no time to waste.

Though the trio of new scents almost look too pretty to use, you’ll spritz-on ’til the very last drop because they smell delicious. Like a floral fragrance gone rebel, Baddie is filled with notes of palm leaves, rose and iris and rounded out with notes of musk and golden amber. Baby Girl, is a sweet and bright scent with citrus, fruits and floral notes. As for Wifey, you can spritz on the scent of florals like magnolia and freesia, blended with the sweet scent of caramel for a dessert-like finish.

You can snag one (or more) of the six fragrances on the KKW Fragrance website starting on Jan. 31 at 12 PM PST. Each fragrance is $30 a bottle and only while supplies last. Because of last year’s big sellout, we suggest managing your bank account now (and maybe skipping tonight’s takeout to save some extra cash) in preparation for the big launch. And if you want to pair your scent with an equally attention-grabbing lipstick, Kardashian’s launched her first-ever red lipstick too.