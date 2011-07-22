New Kiehl’s Spa is the Cool Place to Get a Facial

Kiehl’s has always been the downtown-cool brand that keeps your skin looking uptown-fresh. That same vibe is what makes the new Kiehl’s Spa 1851 stand apart from the usual all-white laboratory spaces of most spas. Not only is there art from from names like David LaChapelle and graphic murals depicting Kiehl’s history, but this is a spa you could easily take your boyfriend.

With classic barber shop chairs custom-made by a motorcycle builder for guys like Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt, your guy will not feel like he’s being dragged to another girly spa while he gets an old-school shave. Which gives you the perfect excuse to enjoy any of the other treatment rooms that offer private showers, iPod dock-equipped sound systems (go ahead, listen to Enya during your massage, no one will know), and custom-facials from an apothecary-style choice of ingredients, a nod to the Kiehl’s apothecary history. Kiehl’s isn’t afraid of modern skin-care technology, though.

“You can have great, natural ingredients, but you have to have some science and technology to make it all work,” Chris Salgardo, president of Kiehl’s USA says.

It must be a popular combination because appointments are filled until September. If you want to get the Kiehl’s spa treatment, you’ll just have to get on the list — something you can’t escape whether you’re downtown or up.