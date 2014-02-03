New in February: Products to Fall in Love With

February has arrived, and with it a lot of pink and red decorations, Valentine’s Day gift guides and more heart-shaped candy than you can shake a stick at. To celebrate, we’re taking a look at all the products making their debut this month.

From top left, clockwise:

NARS ‘Final Cut’ Blush in New Attitude ($30, nordstrom.com)

NARS ‘Final Cut’ Satin Lip Pencil in Villa Lante ($25, nordstrom.com)

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick ($19, sephora.com)

Paul & Joe Beaute Eye Color Trio ($35, paul-joe-beaute.com)

SK-II Essential Power Essence ($120, nordstrom.com)

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick ($19, sephora.com)

Clinique Cheek Pop in Ginger Pop ($21, clinique.com)

L’Occitane Red Cherry Eau Intense ($62, loccitane.com)

Make Up For Ever HD Blush in English Rose ($26, sephora.com)

Read more: Instant Makeover: Organic Lipstick with Amazing Pigment