The Only 3 Hairstyle Trends You Need to Master Before Fall Arrives

Much as we wish we could wear beach waves all year long, by the time the end of summer comes around, our hair is practically begging for a new, cool style. Sometimes that comes in the way of chopping off our hair or dyeing it a new hue, but other times it means getting some inspiration from the newest hairstyle trends.

We recently chatted with Mark Hill, an international celebrity hairstylist with a complete line of styling products, who told us all about the new hairstyles we need to explore now. Below, Hill outlines the three major hair trends to know to be ahead of the curve, plus how to get the looks down pat at home!

High Textured Buns: “At the moment we’re seeing an awful lot of buns. They’re really prominent as an updo, through the top area, a shift of positioning from the low bun. The look is moving away from the ballerina bun, it’s more high fashion. It’s a tricky one to pull off, but you can get it right by playing with the texture and placement,” Mark Hill tells us.

Rope Braids: “We’re seeing a lot of rope braids come back, with much more rough, raw texture in the front, then playing around with the texture in the braid itself. That seems to be a really big trend coming through. We call it ‘splice’ texture where the hair is sort of irregular through the movement. It’s really a disheveled rawness, almost like a ’90s pop star look, disheveled and edgy,” Mark says. For the texture he’s talking about, he recommends Work It Girl Spray for shine and control.

Glossy Straight Hair: “Glossy, poker straight hair with shine is another huge trend right now,” Mark says. Don’t think texture has to be all about messiness! Sometimes, a sleek, glossy look is all you need. To get this look, use a flat iron and keep some movement in the hair at the ends by curving the iron in just a bit. Finish with a shine serum from mid-lengths to ends and you’re set!