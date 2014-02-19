New Hair Color: Street Style Inspiration for the Coolest New Hues

When it comes time to schedule an appointment for a haircut, almost immediately after making the appointment we head to our “Hair Color Inspiration” board on Pinterest. From hair chalking to pastel hair dye to figuring out a new, gorgeous way to do balayage highlights (a bit of a safer choice than rainbow hair a la Chloe Norgaard), the hair color opportunities are endless.

New York Fashion Week may come with runways, but it also brings street style, and this year’s show attendees were just as inspiring as the designers. Girls with fiery red, pastel pink and platinum blonde hair walked the streets, and we couldn’t help but pull them all into one place for some new hair color inspiration. Above is hair inspiration for the daring as well as the classic beauty — a new hair color for everyone, if you will.

