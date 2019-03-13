13 New Ways to Keep Your Dye Job From Turning Into a Brassy, Faded Mess

Scroll To See More Images
When it comes to hair color, I’ve been across, under and through the rainbow of shades. There was that time I had a lavender bob. And for a solid six months, I committed to touching up a platinum blonde pixie but. Besides pure exhaustion, the aftermath of my highly experiential phase led to one simple conclusion: maintaining any hair color that isn’t natural is hard work. Thankfully, as the color combo possibilities evolve, so do the new hair color products for day-to-day maintenance.
Obviously, our weekly needs go beyond the basic wash-and-condition. But when it comes to a dye job, all of those add-ons we typically consider luxury are actually non-negotiables. Brassiness and faded color can happen just as quickly as it took to sit in the chair and show your stylist whatever photo inspired the appointment. Let’s be real: root touch-up can only go so far. So without further ado, here are 13 products that cover the gamut of needs; from brittleness to protection from the elements to scalp irritation. We suggest picking up any or all of them.
Function of Beauty Custom Leave-In Treatment
Function of Beauty was one of the first brands to take our need for customized products and make it a reality. Now, years after debuting its hugely popular shampoo and conditioner combo, FOB has thrown a custom leave-in treatment into the mix. When you take the hair quick on the brand’s website, you’ll also have the option of adding on this treatment and choosing a specific issue to target. One of the options is color protection.
$18 at Function of Beauty
Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo
This brand’s specialty is hair color and the new Defy Damage collection, including this shampoo, is about boosting the hair’s defense against environmental stressors that lead to brassiness and dryness. With regular use, it will also boost shine.
$18.50 at Ulta
Matrix Total Results Keep Me Vivid Color Lamination Spray
Color fade-out is practically unavoidable, so using this new innovation could potentially be a lifesaver. It’s meant to seal in color with an invisible shield and should only be used a couple times a week.
$25 at Ulta
Good Dye Young Pre-Wash
In addition to its vegan temporary hair colors, this underrated brand also has a weekly detox scalp treatment. Made with gentle exfoliators as well as thyme, rosemary, grapefruit and witch hazel extracts, it gets rid of product buildup without disturbing color deposit.
$30 at Good Dye Young
IGK Mixed Feelings Leave-In Blonde Toning Drops
If your blonde is looking more brassy than well, blonde, mix a couple drops of this formula into your shampoo to get that fresh-out-of-the-salon vibrancy back.
$29 at Sephora
Quinoaplex R3 Rapid Hair Renewal Formula
Did you know that the quinoa protein composition is almost identical to the protein composition of the hair? That’s why this is a must-try mix-in for your box dye or for weekly maintenance. Not only does it extend the life of new hair color; it also promotes shine and decreases thinning.
$54.99 at Amazon
eSalon Dry Cleanser
If you’re not into daily deep treatments that require wetting your hair, this color-safe dry cleanser is just as effective thanks to panthenol, a prime ingredient for shinier strands.
$15 at eSalon
Clairol Root Touch-Up Color Blending Gel
This updated version of the classic root touch-up is a gel formula that refreshes color in under 10 minutes. Plus it’s ammonia- and peroxide-free so you don’t have to worry about damaging the scalp.
$10.99 at Ulta
Arbonne True Hair Daily Leave-In Treatment
Vegan and cruelty-free, this all-natural leave-in is safe for color treated hair and made with ingredients for increasing the strength of brittle strands.
$18 at Arbonne
R+Co. Gemstone Color Conditioner
For those with neon shades, this conditioner is formulated with a slew of ingredients for protecting your dye job up to 10 washes. They include lychee extract for strengthening, okra seed extract for moisture, vitamin E for antioxidants, and sunflower sprout extract for softness.
$32 at R+Co.
Fekkai Instant Conditioning Spray Mask
This is an in-shower hairspray infused with pure grapeseed oil to add intense shine and protect against color fade.
$19.99 at Fekkai
Overtone Purple for Brown Hair Deep Treatment
Made specifically for brown hair, this unique treatment is hair color and deep conditioner in one. As it takes your hair from brunette to purple, it’ll also coat it in the moisture it needs after lightening shades.
$29 at Overtone
Seed Phytonutrients Color Care Protective Mist
The hero ingredient in this light mist is raspberry seed oil, an antioxidant that’ll not only protect the strands from environmental stressors, but keep fresh color intact too.
$26 at Seed Phytonutrients