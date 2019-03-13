13 New Ways to Keep Your Dye Job From Turning Into a Brassy, Faded Mess

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to hair color, I’ve been across, under and through the rainbow of shades. There was that time I had a lavender bob. And for a solid six months, I committed to touching up a platinum blonde pixie but. Besides pure exhaustion, the aftermath of my highly experiential phase led to one simple conclusion: maintaining any hair color that isn’t natural is hard work. Thankfully, as the color combo possibilities evolve, so do the new hair color products for day-to-day maintenance.

Obviously, our weekly needs go beyond the basic wash-and-condition. But when it comes to a dye job, all of those add-ons we typically consider luxury are actually non-negotiables. Brassiness and faded color can happen just as quickly as it took to sit in the chair and show your stylist whatever photo inspired the appointment. Let’s be real: root touch-up can only go so far. So without further ado, here are 13 products that cover the gamut of needs; from brittleness to protection from the elements to scalp irritation. We suggest picking up any or all of them.

Function of Beauty Custom Leave-In Treatment

Function of Beauty was one of the first brands to take our need for customized products and make it a reality. Now, years after debuting its hugely popular shampoo and conditioner combo, FOB has thrown a custom leave-in treatment into the mix. When you take the hair quick on the brand’s website, you’ll also have the option of adding on this treatment and choosing a specific issue to target. One of the options is color protection.

$18 at Function of Beauty

Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo

This brand’s specialty is hair color and the new Defy Damage collection, including this shampoo, is about boosting the hair’s defense against environmental stressors that lead to brassiness and dryness. With regular use, it will also boost shine.

$18.50 at Ulta

Matrix Total Results Keep Me Vivid Color Lamination Spray

Color fade-out is practically unavoidable, so using this new innovation could potentially be a lifesaver. It’s meant to seal in color with an invisible shield and should only be used a couple times a week.

$25 at Ulta

Good Dye Young Pre-Wash

In addition to its vegan temporary hair colors, this underrated brand also has a weekly detox scalp treatment. Made with gentle exfoliators as well as thyme, rosemary, grapefruit and witch hazel extracts, it gets rid of product buildup without disturbing color deposit.

$30 at Good Dye Young

IGK Mixed Feelings Leave-In Blonde Toning Drops

If your blonde is looking more brassy than well, blonde, mix a couple drops of this formula into your shampoo to get that fresh-out-of-the-salon vibrancy back.

$29 at Sephora

Quinoaplex R3 Rapid Hair Renewal Formula

Did you know that the quinoa protein composition is almost identical to the protein composition of the hair? That’s why this is a must-try mix-in for your box dye or for weekly maintenance. Not only does it extend the life of new hair color; it also promotes shine and decreases thinning.

$54.99 at Amazon

eSalon Dry Cleanser

If you’re not into daily deep treatments that require wetting your hair, this color-safe dry cleanser is just as effective thanks to panthenol, a prime ingredient for shinier strands.

$15 at eSalon

Clairol Root Touch-Up Color Blending Gel

This updated version of the classic root touch-up is a gel formula that refreshes color in under 10 minutes. Plus it’s ammonia- and peroxide-free so you don’t have to worry about damaging the scalp.

$10.99 at Ulta

Arbonne True Hair Daily Leave-In Treatment

Vegan and cruelty-free, this all-natural leave-in is safe for color treated hair and made with ingredients for increasing the strength of brittle strands.

$18 at Arbonne

R+Co. Gemstone Color Conditioner

For those with neon shades, this conditioner is formulated with a slew of ingredients for protecting your dye job up to 10 washes. They include lychee extract for strengthening, okra seed extract for moisture, vitamin E for antioxidants, and sunflower sprout extract for softness.

$32 at R+Co.

Fekkai Instant Conditioning Spray Mask

This is an in-shower hairspray infused with pure grapeseed oil to add intense shine and protect against color fade.

$19.99 at Fekkai

Overtone Purple for Brown Hair Deep Treatment

Made specifically for brown hair, this unique treatment is hair color and deep conditioner in one. As it takes your hair from brunette to purple, it’ll also coat it in the moisture it needs after lightening shades.

$29 at Overtone

Seed Phytonutrients Color Care Protective Mist

The hero ingredient in this light mist is raspberry seed oil, an antioxidant that’ll not only protect the strands from environmental stressors, but keep fresh color intact too.

$26 at Seed Phytonutrients