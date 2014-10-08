4 New Beauty Products You Need to Try This Fall

The transition into fall is the perfect time for a gorgeous makeover, and also the perfect excuse to add some new items to your makeup bag.

Don’t know where to start? Below, we’ve listed four of our favorite products from this season’s collections, all of which are definitely worth checking out.

Here’s why you might wanna pick them up this fall:

1. Too Faced Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick

Too Faced absolutely delivers with its new “Melted” lip line ($21; available at Sephora). If you’re looking for a rich lip color that will last all day and give you that perfect pout for autumn, look no further. Its pigmentation is second to none, and it leaves a beautiful stain on your lips to ensure long-wear. The colors range from nudes and pastel pinks to bright reds and rich berry tones. The applicator makes it easy to apply, too, with no need for a lip liner or brush.

2. Dior 5-Colour Eyeshadow

As part of their Fall 2014 collection, Dior released new beautiful eye shadow palettes ($60; available at Sephora) that reflect the breathtaking shades of the cooler months. There are five shadows in each palette, and the colors range from neutrals to pinks to reds to deep jewel tones. They have an array of textures ranging from matte to satin to metallic, too. These shadows also glide on smoothly, giving your eyes a luxurious finish. And if you’re looking for a complete look, each eyeshadow palette also has a corresponding lipstick and nail varnish.

3. Clarins Kit Sourcils Pro Perfect Eyes & Brows Palette

It’s important to have a great set of brows this fall, and the newest Clarins brow palette ($38; available at Clarins) has you covered. It comes with three brow shades (blond, brown and black), as well as a clear brow wax to keep even the smallest hairs in place. It’s great for on-the-go travel as well, as it includes mini tweezers, a dual-ended brow applicator, and a spooly to help keep your brows tamed.

4. Lancôme Absolue L’Extrait Ultimate Rejuvenating Concentrated Elixir

Skincare is essential to achieving a flawless canvas for your makeup. If you’re looking to have silky smooth skin this season, you must check out Lancome’s Absolue L’Extrait serum ($400; available at Saks Fifth Avenue). Although it’s quite an extravagant purchase, this product is well worth the cost. The serum has a gel-like feel that immediately softens and blurs out lines once applied, and the bottle includes a petal-shaped massage stick for even application.

This article originally appeared on Fox News Magazine.

