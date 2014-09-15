The New Eyeshadow Palettes You Need To Know About

Day in and day out, most of us can be found guilty of sticking to the same old routine when it comes to makeup. The truth is, finding products that you love and that make you feel your best isn’t always all that easy, so when we find ones that do, we stick to them. Although it’s important to have a go-to look, we can’t let that stop us from giving new beauty products a try.
Our eyes are probably our most versatile feature (since every eye literally comes in different colors, shapes, and sizes). However, we’re pretty confident we have found the best new eyeshadow palettes that will compliment just about everyone. Whether you love nudes and neutrals, or pops of color and shimmer, we’ve found the best new products on the market for you. Take a scroll through these new eyeshadow palettes that you need to know about — because we’ve officially given our stamp of approval!
More From Beauty High:
12 Mistakes You’re Making With Eyeliner
9 Awesome Ways to Save Money on Beauty Products
Trendspotting at Fashion Week: All About the Eyes for Spring 2015
Released just days ago, Urban Decay's electrifying Vice 3 palette has 20 all new shades, each with a metallic finish, and makes us want to immediately try them all. Plus, with model Chloe Norgaard as the face of the palette, you know its colors are bolder than bold!
(Urban Decay Vice 3 Palette, $60, UrbanDecay.com)
As the sequel to the original (and cult favorite), PRO Palette, Lorac has newly introduced the PRO Palette 2. Packed with 8 shimmer eyeshadows, as well as 8 matte options, this palette contains all the ingredients for any look or combination you could possibly want to create this Fall.
(Lorac PRO Palette 2, $42, Ulta.com)
Let’s face it, we can never can enough of neutrals, can we? Which is why Bobbi Brown’s New, Limited Edition Nude on Nude palette is an absolute must for everyone. Containing 12 buildable shadows in three finishes — matte, metallic, and sparkle — this palette is sure to create the ultimate sultry nude eye look.
(Bobbi Brown Nude on Nude Palette, $65, Sephora.com)
With matte, shimmer, neutral, and rich colors you can’t go wrong with the Tarte Limited Edition Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette V1. The colors in this limited edition palette blend like a dream and last all night long, so we highly recommend you get your hands on it while you still can!
(Tarte Limited Edition Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette V1, $38, Sephora.com)
Looking to create the perfect fall smokey eye? Look no further than Smashbox's Cherry Smoke Photo Op eyeshadow palette. Super smoldering, hazy hues are paired perfectly with limited-edition deep cherry shades to make a bold statement with just the blink of an eye.
(Smashbox Cherry Smoke Photo Op Eyeshadow Palette, $39, Smashbox.com)
No matter your skin tone, Dior Beauty's 5 Couleurs Eye Shadow Palette in Tutu will have you looking pretty in pink this fall.
(Dior Beauty 5 Couleurs Eye Shadow Palette in Tutu, $60, NeimanMarcus.com)
Stila's Eyes Are The Window palette is a hidden gem when it comes to mastering jewel tones. These 12 long-lasting, high intensity eyeshadows deliver rich color with a luxurious satin finish. What’s not to love?
(Stila Eyes Are The Window Palette, $49, Sephora.com)
This colorful eyeshadow palette by Anastasia Beverly Hills in collaboration with world famous makeup artist Maya Janeska will quickly become a staple in anyone’s collection. Neutral hues combined with two pops of color make this palette extremely versatile — allowing you to play it safe, or take a walk on the wild side.
(Anastasia Beverly Hills Maya Mia Palette, $29, Sephora.com)