Dyson Just Completely Made Over Its Iconic Hair Tools—& They’re Prettier Than We Are

Just when we thought‚ that Dyson couldn’t do any better than its iconic hair tools, the brand proved us wrong. Today, they launched a dreamy new color combo of its hair dryer, straightener, and curling iron, and we’re ready to buy each of them.

The Prussian Blue and Copper tools are everything you could possible want in a hair appliance. They’re good looking enough to display on top of your bathroom sink or front-and-center in you cabinets, plus they work like an absolute charm.

If you aren’t familiar with Dyson’s hair products, here’s a quick synopsis of them all: They’re known for being the best around. Period. Practically every celebrity hair stylist uses them, and for good reason. The hot tools use the power of heated airflow to style and dry your hair all at once—and with less damage. Because they use such advanced technology, I’m going to give it to you straight. They’re pricey AF. But, the majority of these tools have multiple uses. For example, its Airwrap curling tool comes with a whopping six attachments and its Supersonic hair dryer now has a smoothing device that can prevent stubborn flyaways and frizz from occurring.

Basically, they give you salon-quality hair without having to make a trip out to the salon, and without having to exert a ton of effort yourself throughout the styling process. Below, shop the newest Dyson hair tools collection before it sells out (and we’re sure it will). They’re the perfect early holiday gifts for you from you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dyson Corrale Straightener

Welcome to 2021. In this fine year, we don’t need cords. They’re useless and tacky and suck to untangle. With this straightener, you can avoid all of the annoyance and give your locks a well-deserved break. It flattens and straightens by contouring to your hair’s shape to gently smooth everything out. This way, you’ll use less heat and get less breakage.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

You know how it’s so hard to achieve bouncy and light hair when you use a hair dryer on yourself at home? This hair dryer basically ensures that you get beautiful locks every time it’s used. And, by buying one of these dryers, you also get a flyaway, styling, diffuser, comb, and gentle air attachment. Each of these helps you achieve a number of looks, from curly to pin-straight.

Dyson Airwrap Styler

This is your sign to stop spending money at those blow-out places and invest it in the device that will give you equally as beautiful curls with just as little effort on your end. The Airwrap styler does all of the heavy-lifting for you. It literally wraps your hair around itself (in a v gentle way) to create the ideal blowout look. A warning: If you buy this, you’re going to get an absurd amount of inquiries about where you got your hair blown out. You’ll get so many of these questions that you might begin to think you’re a professional stylist yourself. Go on and live that alter ego.