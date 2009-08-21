The New Duane Reade

Duane Reade, the ubiquitous New York intersection staple, is kicking it into high-gear, refining their over-all image and the customer experience. Their biggest area of focus for improvement is cosmetics, and we say that’s a good place to start. The company has begun to implement more impressive beauty brands into its aisles, such as French import Vichy and Japanese wunderkind Yu-Be, and even offering complimentary facials. (This seems about as effective and comfortable as sitting in a sidewalk massage chair, but it’s a sweet gesture.)

But the company is not just focused on our beauty, but on theirs, too, giving themselves a sort of face lift to create an environment more conducive to a semi-spa experience. Think: wider aisles, slate-colored floors, and large open windows to provide lots of natural light. Of the 250-plus Duane Reade locations in New York City, about 20 have been renovated, and the company plans to update about six more stores by the end of the year.

Further improvements will be a general editing-down of merchandise, so that the store isn’t crammed with shoddy products, and instead the consumer can choose from higher-quality items.