Don’t Leave the Drugstore Without at Least One of These New Skincare Products

Let’s be real—skincare is the best part of a fresh drugstore lineup. I love affordable makeup too, but if my glow isn’t, well, glowy, my whole routine feels like a lost cause. And while I love saving money period, there’s just something about cheap yet effective retinol or daily moisturizer that feels especially gratifying. With that being said, this year’s fleet of new drugstore skincare products is probably the best I’ve seen in a while.

First, the SPF drops are more wide-ranging than ever. There’s a light-as-air whipped body mousse from Sun Bum, a game-changing, multi-beneficial moisturizer (with built-in sun protection) from Vichy, and an ultra-sheer mist from Neutrogena, to name a few. Oh, and I had to include the rechargeable (!) dry razor from Finishing Touch Flawless and the smooth hair remover from Venus made specifically for sensitive skin types.

Plus, you know there are plenty of products made with all of the fruit-derived ingredients that leave us pining for summer weather. Before your next Target or CVS run, here are some of the best launches to put on your shopping list.

Jergens Sweet Citrus Body Butter

The smell alone will put a little pep in your step, but the real draw-in is a triple-butter (shea, coconut, mango) formula that delivers deeply satisfying nourishment to dry skin.

Sol by Jergens Body Bronzer

This foolproof body illuminator is designed for all skin tones to give your complexion a lit-from-within boost in color that doesn’t look like a bad, brassy tan.

OGX Rose Water and Sea Salt Scrub & Wash

This gently buffing body wash was made with sensitive skin types in mind. Calming rosewater combined with exfoliating sea salt combine to gently exfoliate and soften without causing irritation.

Finishing Touch Flawless Rechargeable Razor

Finishing Touch Flawless is a truly game-changing beauty brand. Just when I thought the vibrating jade roller was its greatest innovation to date, this dry shaver swooped in for the title. In addition to a safety guard and interchangeable trimmer heads, there’s also a built-in LED light so you can actually see the areas you’re targeting.

Neutrogena Soothing Clear Turmeric Mousse Cleanser

In an unexpected and very smart move, Neutrogena has harnessed the calming antioxidant properties of turmeric for this gentle, oil-free makeup remover and daily facial cleanser.

Vichy LiftActiv Peptide-C Moisturizer SPF 30

This daily moisturizer is the ultimate skin multitasker with a formula that includes vitamin C for brightening, phyto peptides for firming, Vichy volcanic water for hydration, and built-in sun protection.

Aveeno Positively Mineral Face Milk Sunscreen

This milky, light-as-air, and sensitive skin-friendly sunscreen is made with naturally-sourced zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to downsize the chance of adverse skin reactions.

Clean & Clear Watermelon Juicy Scrub

This crazy affordable daily cleanser was made with dry skin types in mind and includes a handful of top-notch hydrating ingredients, including watermelon juice and hyaluronic acid.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist Sunscreen SPF 55

Trade in your setting spray for this lightweight, SPF-infused mist that is non-comedogenic and water-resistant for up to 40 minutes.

Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Whipped Sunscreen Lotion

Prepare to be obsessed with the dreamy, lightweight texture of this airwhipped sunscreen.

Daily Concepts Daily Lip Scrubber

If your lips are prone to flaking and dryness, this teeny silicone brush slips right onto your finger so you can gently exfoliate and give your kisses a little more TLC.

Bare Republic Mineral Sunscreen Face Gel-Lotion

On the hottest of summer days, this cooling sunscreen formula will be a welcome reprieve from your basic sunscreen lotion or spray. In addition to zinc oxide for UV protection is cucumber and aloe extracts for those soothing effects.

Goodwipes Down There Wash

An aloe-based, alcohol-free cleanser for your vagina, also infused with clary sage, an all-natural antimicrobial plant extract.

Schmidt’s Violet Powder Deodorant

This limited-edition deodorant is composed entirely of plant- and mineral-based ingredients as well as delicate floral essential oils.

Flamingo Pubic Hair Wax Kit

No safety concerns to be had here–this kit, complete with 24 wax strips and eight post-wax cloths, is dermatologist and gynecologist-tested, and free from mineral oil, parabens, and artificial dyes and fragrances.

Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Razor + 2 Refills

The dermatologist-tested head of this razor is coated in SkinElixir lubrastrip, otherwise known as multiple ribbons of moisture.

Dove Cream-Oil Body Lotion

This lightweight lotion delivers the hydration of a heavy cream without the greasy and slippery finish.

Secret Aluminum-Free Cotton Deodorant

One of our favorite deodorant brands is coming out with a new aluminum-free formula that bans odor as well as traditional formulas, minus the potentially harmful ingredients.

