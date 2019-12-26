All of the New Drugstore Makeup You’re Going to Want in 2020

Scroll To See More Images

The holiday season has come and gone in the blink of an eye. You’re probably relieved to be done with making lists, navigating crowded malls and wrapping presents (or throwing everything in gift bags). Unfortunately or fortunately—depending on how many gift cards and extra cash you’ve accumulated—the post-holiday shopping season is just as stacked with new products. Specifically, new drugstore makeup for 2020 and beyond.

Whether you save your palettes for special occasions or can’t walk out the door without a full face, I’m 100 percent sure you’ll find one (or two) of these drops a must for your makeup kit. And while some of them don’t hit stores until after the ball drops and it’s officially a New Year, a few are already up for grabs. From a no-smudge eyeliner to lipsticks with major color payoff to mascaras for your best flutter yet, keep scrolling to see the newest drugstore makeup that won’t disappoint.

A cruelty-free lipstick that packs major pigment and lasts all day long without cracking or bleeding.

Makeup and skincare unite in this base formula, infused with hyaluronic acid and collagen.

Physicians Formula Natural Defense Total Coverage Concealer

A buildable concealer that protects against UV rays, blue light and pollution, all while covering blemishes.

$11 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

A buildable gel to cream blush that adds a pretty flush to cheeks without overdoing it.

If you prefer a featherlight formula that gives a sheer tint of color, this tinted moisturizer is for you.

This dual-ended lipstick makes lining and filling lips a breeze.

Prepare to see us glide this shimmering shadow on our lids all winter long (and beyond).

Physicians Formula Sheer Natural Defense Foundation

If you were impressed by the Natural Defense concealer above, you’ll love this matching foundation too.

$16 at Walmart (Launching Jan 2020)

Give lashes a boost with this new formula. The magic is all in the brush.

A pearl-infused concealer that covers blemishes and illuminates your complexion. Plus, the attached blending tool makes application foolproof.

We are itching to try this new clean beauty brand and we’ve got our eyes on this roll-on eye balm.

Hands down, these are the only winter eyeshadows you need.

We’ll never say no to a luminous pout.

Add these illuminating drops to your foundation or your moisturizer for a lit-from-within glow.

This matte lippie feels as lightweight like a lip stain, but delivers the rich pigment of a lipstick.

If you’ve been on the hunt for an eyeliner that doesn’t budge (literally), this is for you. This new shade is great for creating depth around the eyes while still looking natural.

