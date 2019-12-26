StyleCaster
Share

All of the New Drugstore Makeup You’re Going to Want in 2020

What's hot
StyleCaster

All of the New Drugstore Makeup You’re Going to Want in 2020

Andrea Jordan
by
All of the New Drugstore Makeup You’re Going to Want in 2020
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

The holiday season has come and gone in the blink of an eye. You’re probably relieved to be done with making lists, navigating crowded malls and wrapping presents (or throwing everything in gift bags). Unfortunately or fortunately—depending on how many gift cards and extra cash you’ve accumulated—the post-holiday shopping season is just as stacked with new products. Specifically, new drugstore makeup for 2020 and beyond.

Whether you save your palettes for special occasions or can’t walk out the door without a full face, I’m 100 percent sure you’ll find one (or two) of these drops a must for your makeup kit. And while some of them don’t hit stores until after the ball drops and it’s officially a New Year, a few are already up for grabs. From a no-smudge eyeliner to lipsticks with major color payoff to mascaras for your best flutter yet, keep scrolling to see the newest drugstore makeup that won’t disappoint.

 

nye-lipstick

NYX.

A cruelty-free lipstick that packs major pigment and lasts all day long without cracking or bleeding.

NYX Shout Loud Lipstick $9
buy it
maybelline dream radiant liquid 128 mocha 041554579208 av11 All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

Maybelline.

Makeup and skincare unite in this base formula, infused with hyaluronic acid and collagen.

Maybelline Dream Radiant Foundation $13
buy it
concealer All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

Physicians Formula.

Physicians Formula Natural Defense Total Coverage Concealer

A buildable concealer that protects against UV rays, blue light and pollution, all while covering blemishes.

$11 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

maybelline cheek heat blush fuchsia spark All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

Maybelline.

A buildable gel to cream blush that adds a pretty flush to cheeks without overdoing it.

Maybelline Cheek Heat Blush $6
buy it
healthy skin radiant tinted moisturizer sheer tan All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

Neutrogena.

If you prefer a featherlight formula that gives a sheer tint of color, this tinted moisturizer is for you.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer $15
buy it
ddbl09 prod soldieropen final rgb All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

NYX.

This dual-ended lipstick makes lining and filling lips a breeze.

NYX Blurring Lip Stick $9
buy it
e.l.f. cosmetics glitter eyeshadow ocean eyes open 5.00 elfcosmetics.com All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

e.l.f.

Prepare to see us glide this shimmering shadow on our lids all winter long (and beyond).

e.l.f. Glitter Eyeshadow $5
buy it
physicians formula foundation All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

Physicians Formula.

Physicians Formula Sheer Natural Defense Foundation

If you were impressed by the Natural Defense concealer above, you’ll love this matching foundation too.

$16 at Walmart (Launching Jan 2020)

maybelline falsies lash lift 200 blackest black washable 041554578478 av11 primary All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

Maybelline.

Give lashes a boost with this new formula. The magic is all in the brush.

Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift $10
buy it
btgc08 prod soldieropen final rgb All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

NYX.

A pearl-infused concealer that covers blemishes and illuminates your complexion. Plus, the attached blending tool makes application foolproof.

NYX Born to Glow Radiant Concealer $9
buy it
cleen beauty eye balm All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

Walmart.

We are itching to try this new clean beauty brand and we’ve got our eyes on this roll-on eye balm.

cleen beauty Cooling Eggplant Balm $10
buy it
jewel heist All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

Milani.

Hands down, these are the only winter eyeshadows you need.

Milani Most Wanted Palette in Jewel… $10
buy it
small revlon lip super lustrous glass shine lipstick soldier cap off shine stealer 3000x3000 2 All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

Revlon.

We’ll never say no to a luminous pout.

Revlon Super Lustrous Shine Lipstick $10
buy it
luminous concentrate elixir All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

Soap & Glory.

Add these illuminating drops to your foundation or your moisturizer for a lit-from-within glow.

Soap & Glory Luminous Concentrate… $14
buy it
loreal paris rouge signature matte liquid lipstick i desired All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

L’Oreal.

This matte lippie feels as lightweight like a lip stain, but delivers the rich pigment of a lipstick.

L'Oreal Paris Rouge Matte Colored Ink $12
buy it

 

 

maybelline tattoo liquid liner 721 rustic brown All of the New Drugstore Makeup Youre Going to Want in 2020

Maybelline.

If you’ve been on the hunt for an eyeliner that doesn’t budge (literally), this is for you. This new shade is great for creating depth around the eyes while still looking natural.

Maybelline Liquid Liner in Rustic Brown $8
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:
share