Brand New Drugstore Foundations That May Just Sell Out in 2020

When it comes to choosing base makeup, most of us would be happy in one of two categories. You either have a stockpile of beloved tried-and-true formulas you would rather die than part with or you’re still tirelessly searching for that perfect fit, if there is such a thing. Sadly, I remain in the latter category, swatching and testing as many options as I can with the hope of meeting my heaven-sent match. That’s why I’m already prepared to try whatever new drugstore foundation drops in 2020.

For starters, I don’t want to splurge on something that may or may not work for my skin tone or type. At the same time, I don’t want to sacrifice quality for affordability. Thankfully, there are select drugstore options that check both boxes. Even if you already have a go-to, you may just discover these newbie bases are too good to pass up. From a skincare-infused liquid formula to a concealer that protects against pollution, blue light exposure and UV rays, here’s what we can look forward to in the New Year.

Makeup and skincare unite in this base formula, infused with hyaluronic acid and collagen.

Physicians Formula Natural Defense Total Coverage Concealer

A buildable concealer that protects against UV rays, blue light and pollution all while covering blemishes.

$11 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

If you prefer a featherlight formula that gives a sheer tint of color, this tinted moisturizer is for you.

Physicians Formula Sheer Natural Defense Foundation

If you were impressed by the Natural Defense concealer above, you’ll love this matching foundation too.

$16 at Walmart (Launching Jan 2020)

A pearl-infused concealer that covers blemishes and illuminates your complexion. Plus, the attached blending tool makes application foolproof.

