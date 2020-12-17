The Absolute Best Drugstore Beauty Products Coming in 2021

We have to admit something. We don’t love “best of” lists—especially for 2020. We’re all about looking forward and moving onto the next and this year is going to be better than the last (it has to be). Of course, when it comes to beauty, it’s exciting to see what products are coming down the pipeline, especially the more affordable ones. So, we rounded up the best new drugstore beauty products for 2021 so you can get excited, too. Some of these are going to be your new everyday favorites.

Now, most of these aren’t out until January so if you can’t wait, you can still purchase a similar product below each. There’s something for everyone, too, including new curl-enhancing goodies, damage-repairing shampoo and conditioner, long-wearing eyeliner and peptide-infused serum. Most items are even priced at less than $10! You truly can’t beat that.

Read all about our favorites and stock up at the same time.

Aveeno Hair Sunflower Oil Blend Conditioner

Aveeno is taking its popular scalp-soothing shampoo and conditioner (you know, because of that oats) and adding a hydrating and softening sunflower oil blend. The pearlized washes smell like red currant, sugared peony and vanilla. Available January.

Head & Shoulders Clinical Dandruff Defense Dry Scalp Rescue

When scalp issues need a bit more help, Head & Shoulders Clinical Dandruff Defense Collection just might help. The shampoos and shampoo + conditioner 2-in-1s come in dry scalp rescue, advanced oil control and intensive itch relief with 1 percent selenium sulfide. Head & Shoulders is also launching Supreme Scalp Moisturizer with Hemp Seed Oil and Supreme Color Protect Shampoo & Conditioner (previously only at Target). Available January.

Maybelline New York TattooStudio Smokey Gel Pencil

We can always count on Maybelline to pull out all the stops and this gel pencil is no different. The brand already launched the TattooStudio 36HR Longwear Brow Pencil and now, a blendable eyeliner that promises to last just as long. It’ll be available in all the shades you need for a sulty smokey eye: Smokey Black, Smokey Brown and Smokey Grey. Available January.

Olay Collagen Peptide24 Serum

This fragrance-free serum contains Olay’s highest concentration of peptides yet. The collagen-infused line also includes cleanser, eye cream and moisturizer. The line just launched online and will be expanding into stores this January.

TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Color Shampoo

TRESemmé is launching so many new collections in 2021, it’s hard to keep up! First up is the TRESemmé Pro Collection with damage protection, care for curls or an extra boost of moisture. There’s also Flawless Curls Collection featuring four curl-friendly styling products, as well as two newbies to the popular Effortless Styling Collection and four shades of the Gloss Collection. Available January.

Herbal Essences Honey & Vitamin B Conditioner

Two of Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Collections, Birch Bark Extract and Honey & Vitamin E, are getting revamped packaging and an updated formula in the new year. They’re still PETA-certified cruelty-free and meet the clean beauty standards of the Environmental Working Group (EWG). This conditioner is for quenching the thirstiest hair. Don’t want to wait? Shop the original formula now. Available January.

CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara

Everyone’s fave Lash Blast mascara got a clean upgrade in November, but just in Target stores. Come January, you can grab it in all drugstore locations. It’s paraben and sulfate free and comes in an 80 percent recycled paper tube and packaging.

John Frieda Hair Care Blue Crush Shampoo

John Frieda’s Violet Crush shampoo and conditioner is already a favorite for blondes and now brunettes can get in on the brass-busting action with Blue Crush Shampoo and Conditioner at CVS. In addition, there are two new frizz-fighters in the fam: Frizz Ease Dream Curls Curl Defining Shampoo And Conditioner And Curl Defining Creme Oil, both coming to Walmart. Available January.

Nexxus Curl Define Ultra-8 Pre-Wash Treatement

Nexxus is launching two big collections in 2021: The Weightless Styling Collection with a “proteinlock” system and the Curl Define Collection. We’re especially excited about this pre-wash treatment that detangles, reduces breakage and hydrates even the most fragile curls. The line also includes sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioner. Available January.

Olay Cleansing & Renewing Body Wash

Olay is coming for your face and body this year. The brand added retinol to its Body Wash and Rinse-Off Body Conditioner to gently renew the skin’s surface overnight. Available January.

Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioning Treatment

If you’re already a fan of the Intense Rescue Shot, you’re going to love this new collection inspired by the best seller. The line works to repair damage from styling, hot tools, hair color, etc. Pantene is also rolling out the new Nutrient Blends Fragrance-Free Pure Clean & Clarify Collection (the first fragrance-free from the brand) and Nutrient Blends Sulfate-Free Hydrating Glow Collection with Baobab Essence. Available January.

Simple Skincare Instant Glow & Defend Wipes

These makeup removing wipes contain glycerin for moisture and niacinimde to brighten skin. Available January.