The Absolute Best Drugstore Beauty Products Coming in 2021

Photo: Retailers. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

We have to admit something. We don’t love “best of” lists—especially for 2020. We’re all about looking forward and moving onto the next and this year is going to be better than the last (it has to be). Of course, when it comes to beauty, it’s exciting to see what products are coming down the pipeline, especially the more affordable ones. So, we rounded up the best new drugstore beauty products for 2021 so you can get excited, too. Some of these are going to be your new everyday favorites.

Now, most of these aren’t out until January so if you can’t wait, you can still purchase a similar product below each. There’s something for everyone, too, including new curl-enhancing goodies, damage-repairing shampoo and conditioner, long-wearing eyeliner and peptide-infused serum. Most items are even priced at less than $10! You truly can’t beat that.

Read all about our favorites and stock up at the same time.

Aveeno Hair Sunflower Oil Blend Conditioner

Aveeno.

Aveeno Hair Sunflower Oil Blend Conditioner

Aveeno is taking its popular scalp-soothing shampoo and conditioner (you know, because of that oats) and adding a hydrating and softening sunflower oil blend. The pearlized washes smell like red currant, sugared peony and vanilla. Available January.

Head and shoulders dandruff

Head & Shoulders

Head & Shoulders Clinical Dandruff Defense Dry Scalp Rescue

When scalp issues need a bit more help, Head & Shoulders Clinical Dandruff Defense Collection just might help. The shampoos and shampoo + conditioner 2-in-1s come in dry scalp rescue, advanced oil control and intensive itch relief with 1 percent selenium sulfide. Head & Shoulders is also launching Supreme Scalp Moisturizer with Hemp Seed Oil and Supreme Color Protect Shampoo & Conditioner (previously only at Target). Available January.

maybelline tattoo studio

Maybelline.

Maybelline New York TattooStudio Smokey Gel Pencil

We can always count on Maybelline to pull out all the stops and this gel pencil is no different. The brand already launched the TattooStudio 36HR Longwear Brow Pencil and now, a blendable eyeliner that promises to last just as long. It’ll be available in all the shades you need for a sulty smokey eye: Smokey Black, Smokey Brown and Smokey Grey. Available January.

olay peptide serum

Olay.

Olay Collagen Peptide24 Serum

This fragrance-free serum contains Olay’s highest concentration of peptides yet. The collagen-infused line also includes cleanser, eye cream and moisturizer. The line just launched online and will be expanding into stores this January.

TRESemme Keratin Smooth Color Shampoo The Absolute Best Drugstore Beauty Products Coming in 2021

TRESemme.

TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Color Shampoo

TRESemmé is launching so many new collections in 2021, it’s hard to keep up! First up is the TRESemmé Pro Collection with damage protection, care for curls or an extra boost of moisture. There’s also Flawless Curls Collection featuring four curl-friendly styling products, as well as two newbies to the popular Effortless Styling Collection and four shades of the Gloss Collection. Available January. 

herbel essences shampoo

Herbal Essences.

Herbal Essences Honey & Vitamin B Conditioner

Two of Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Collections, Birch Bark Extract and Honey & Vitamin E, are getting revamped packaging and an updated formula in the new year. They’re still PETA-certified cruelty-free and meet the clean beauty standards of the Environmental Working Group (EWG). This conditioner is for quenching the thirstiest hair. Don’t want to wait? Shop the original formula now. Available January.

covergirl lash blast clean volume mascara The Absolute Best Drugstore Beauty Products Coming in 2021

CoverGirl.

CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara

Everyone’s fave Lash Blast mascara got a clean upgrade in November, but just in Target stores. Come January, you can grab it in all drugstore locations. It’s paraben and sulfate free and comes in an 80 percent recycled paper tube and packaging.

john frieda blue crush The Absolute Best Drugstore Beauty Products Coming in 2021

John Frieda.

John Frieda Hair Care Blue Crush Shampoo

John Frieda’s Violet Crush shampoo and conditioner is already a favorite for blondes and now brunettes can get in on the brass-busting action with Blue Crush Shampoo and Conditioner at CVS. In addition, there are two new frizz-fighters in the fam: Frizz Ease Dream Curls Curl Defining Shampoo And Conditioner And Curl Defining Creme Oil, both coming to Walmart. Available January.

Nexxus Curl Define Ultra-8 Pre-Wash Treatment

Nexxus.

Nexxus Curl Define Ultra-8 Pre-Wash Treatement

Nexxus is launching two big collections in 2021: The Weightless Styling Collection with a “proteinlock” system and the Curl Define Collection. We’re especially excited about this pre-wash treatment that detangles, reduces breakage and hydrates even the most fragile curls. The line also includes sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioner. Available January.

 

olay retinol cleansing

Olay.

Olay Cleansing & Renewing Body Wash

Olay is coming for your face and body this year. The brand added retinol to its Body Wash and Rinse-Off Body Conditioner to gently renew the skin’s surface overnight. Available January.

pantene miracle resuce

Pantene.

Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioning Treatment

If you’re already a fan of the Intense Rescue Shot, you’re going to love this new collection inspired by the best seller. The line works to repair damage from styling, hot tools, hair color, etc. Pantene is also rolling out the new Nutrient Blends Fragrance-Free Pure Clean & Clarify Collection (the first fragrance-free from the brand) and Nutrient Blends Sulfate-Free Hydrating Glow Collection with Baobab Essence. Available January.

Simple Skincare Instant Glow & Defend Wipes

Simple Skincare.

Simple Skincare Instant Glow & Defend Wipes

These makeup removing wipes contain glycerin for moisture and niacinimde to brighten skin. Available January.

1 of 10
Physicians Formula Super BB All-in-1 Beauty Balm Cream SPF 30
Physicians Formula Super BB All-in-1 Beauty Balm Cream SPF 30

We love fancy products as much as the next beauty junkie, but what we love even more is a good quality product that won't break the bank. With so many new, innovative skin care, hair care, and makeup formulas hitting the shelves at our local drugstore (or drugstore.com) every day, it's not hard to hunt down great products on a budget. We love these 10 new drugstore beauty buys for their functionality and their price—all under $20!

Physicians Formula Super BB All-in-1 Beauty Balm Cream SPF 30 ($14.95, drugstore.com)
Our top pick for drugstore all-in-ones, this lightweight moisturizing BB lives up to its "super" claims. It primes and smoothes skin while firming, concealing, and brightening the complexion for a perfected look that lasts all day. Better still, it's hypoallergenic, paraben-free, gluten-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic—not bad for $14.95.

Rimmel London Stay Blushed Liquid Cheek Tint
Rimmel London Stay Blushed Liquid Cheek Tint

Rimmel London Stay Blushed Liquid Cheek Tint ($2.99, rimmellondon.com)
Less of a liquid and more of a super-pigmented mousse, just a tiny bit of this lightweight blush will leave you looking flushed all day long. The creamy, easy-to-blend formula dries down to a powdery, natural finish that won't budge.

Garnier Skin Renew 5 Second Blur Instant Smoother
Garnier Skin Renew 5 Second Blur Instant Smoother

Garnier Skin Renew 5 Second Blur Instant Smoother ($16.99, drugstore.com)
If you have wrinkles, fine lines, and large pores that seem to be resistant to your skin care routine, an optical smoothing product might just be your ticket to flawless-looking skin. This mousse instantly fills in and blurs imperfections for a perfected complexion under your makeup or worn alone.

Almay Intense i-Color Eye Shadow Softies
Almay Intense i-Color Eye Shadow Softies

Almay Intense i-Color Eye Shadow Softies ($4.99, drugstore.com)
What separates drugstore shadows from more expensive offerings is generally pigmentation: Cheaper products often lack the color punch of their pricier counterparts. Not so with this super-soft whipped powder formula, which glides on and is easily layered for a bold, vivid, crease-free look.

L'Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Color Vibrancy Root to Tip Fixer Restoring Treatment Leave-In Spray
L'Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Color Vibrancy Root to Tip Fixer Restoring Treatment Leave-In Spray

L'Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Color Vibrancy Root to Tip Fixer Restoring Treatment Leave-In Spray ($6.99, drugstore.com)
For weakened hair compromised by coloring and heat styling, this spray-on treatment smoothes the cuticles of damaged strands for conditioning and color protection from root to tip for softer, shinier, healthier-looking hair.

CoverGirl TruBlend FixStick Concealer
CoverGirl TruBlend FixStick Concealer

CoverGirl TruBlend FixStick Concealer ($8.99, drugstore.com)
A stick concealer like this one, which features a tapered tip, is the ultimate for ease in targeting blemishes. Soft and creamy, the formula disappears into skin almost instantly when blended, and the shades coordinate with the brand's TruBlend foundation to leave out the guesswork.

Clean & Clear Night Relaxing Deep Cleaning Face Wash
Clean & Clear Night Relaxing Deep Cleaning Face Wash

Clean & Clear Night Relaxing Deep Cleaning Face Wash ($5.99, drugstore.com)
Our faces requires a deeper clean at night than in the morning because of the environmental stressors and general pore-clogging, skin-dulling grime we accumulate over the course of the day. The calming aromas in this purifying cleanser help to soothe your mind while sea minerals and sea kelp extract wash away dirt, oil and impurities for a sound night's sleep.

Milani Power Lip Lasting & Moisturizing Gloss Stain
Milani Power Lip Lasting & Moisturizing Gloss Stain

Milani Power Lip Lasting & Moisturizing Gloss Stain ($6.49, drugstore.com)
This moisturizing click-pen lip stain goes on like a high-shine gloss and dries down to a rich, comfortable stain that wears all day long without reapplication. It comes in eight pigmented shades, from a creamy pinkish nude to a deep plum, so you're bound to find one that suits you.

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Strong Conditioning Treatment
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Strong Conditioning Treatment

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Strong Conditioning Treatment ($5.99, drugstore.com)
A longtime drugstore favorite, this classic conditioning treatment gets a problem-specific twist with a formula dedicated to those in need of stronger, more nourished hair. Just three minutes in the shower will leave long hair feeling restored and resilient against damage, with a light lotus scent that lingers all day.

Olay Fresh Effects Dew Over Hydrating Gel Moisturizer
Olay Fresh Effects Dew Over Hydrating Gel Moisturizer

Olay Fresh Effects Dew Over Hydrating Gel Moisturizer ($14.99, drugstore.com)
This lightweight gel moisturizer is infused with a powder, which makes it ideal for skin prone to excess oil production throughout the day. Though formulated to mattify, this moisturizer doesn't sacrifice hydration for non-shiny skin—it's packed full of nourishing ingredients like glycerin and vitamin E.

