An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Just when you thought the gifting season was dead and gone, an avalanche of classic and new drugstore beauty brands take over shelves with something for literally every part of our routines. Whether you swear by weekly Target runs, count on CVS for those last-minute essentials or save your coins for a once-in-awhile Ulta Beauty spree, February is the month to stock up like the zombie apocalypse is tomorrow because wow—there is so much to obsess over. And the best part is nothing will set back a tight budget that needs to stay that way.

Personally, I’m already getting a second bottle of Olay’s innovative rinse-off body conditioner because the way my skin feels after a hot shower is just *chef’s kiss. And because I rarely wear eyeliner to work, I’m curious to know if Milani’s The Waterproof One mascara is indeed the one that will stay put instead of melting down my cheek as I brave the winter wind on lunch breaks. And I can already confirm that my fellow naturalistas will love Carol’s Daughter’s new micellar water shampoo that comes with a nozzle applicator you can aim directly at the scalp to nix buildup from your second- and third-day styles.

Seriously, this is just the tip of the beauty iceberg. There’s also cuticle oil balm, brightening body wash, a bronzing overnight mask and so much more. Take your time to browse all of the noteworthy drugstore beauty launches hitting shelves this month; you won’t be disappointed.

