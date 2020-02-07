StyleCaster
An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Just when you thought the gifting season was dead and gone, an avalanche of classic and new drugstore beauty brands take over shelves with something for literally every part of our routines. Whether you swear by weekly Target runs, count on CVS for those last-minute essentials or save your coins for a once-in-awhile Ulta Beauty spree, February is the month to stock up like the zombie apocalypse is tomorrow because wowthere is so much to obsess over. And the best part is nothing will set back a tight budget that needs to stay that way.

Personally, I’m already getting a second bottle of Olay’s innovative rinse-off body conditioner because the way my skin feels after a hot shower is just *chef’s kiss. And because I rarely wear eyeliner to work, I’m curious to know if Milani’s The Waterproof One mascara is indeed the one that will stay put instead of melting down my cheek as I brave the winter wind on lunch breaks. And I can already confirm that my fellow naturalistas will love Carol’s Daughter’s new micellar water shampoo that comes with a nozzle applicator you can aim directly at the scalp to nix buildup from your second- and third-day styles.

Seriously, this is just the tip of the beauty iceberg. There’s also cuticle oil balm, brightening body wash, a bronzing overnight mask and so much more. Take your time to browse all of the noteworthy drugstore beauty launches hitting shelves this month; you won’t be disappointed.

new drugstore february actsyl amazon An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Amazon.

Actsyl-3 Hair Growth Serum $24.99


 

new drugstore february bliss bright idea eye cream An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Bliss.

Bliss Bright Idea Eye Cream $21.99

new drugstore february bliss bright idea moisturizer An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Bliss.

Bliss Bright Idea Moisturizer $21.99

new drugstore february bliss bright idea serum An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Bliss.

Bliss Bright Idea Brightening Serum $24.99

new drugstore february bliss staycay glow An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Bliss.

Bliss Stay-Cay Glow Overnight Mask $12.99

new drugstore february carols daughter wash day delight An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Carol’s Daughter.

Carol's Daughter Wash Day Delight $10.99

new drugstore february covergirl easy breezy brow An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Covergirl.

CoverGirl Easy Breezy Brow Draw… $10.99

new drugstore february covergirl exhibitionist gloss An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Covergirl.

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Lip Gloss $6.94

new drugstore february covergirl kohl liner An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Covergirl.

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Eyeliner $9.99

new drugstore february dove body wash moisture renew An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Dove.

Dove Moisture Renew Body Wash $5.99

new drugstore february dove dry conditioner An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Dove.

Dove Go Active Dry Conditioner $4.88

new drugstore february dove dry shampoo wipes An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Dove.

Dove Go Active Dry Shampoo Wipes $4.89

new drugstore february dove dry shampoo An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Dove.

Dove Go Active Dry Shampoo $6.99

new drugstore february dove hair perfume An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Dove.

Dove Go Active Hair Perfume $4.99

new drugstore february milani waterproof mascara An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Milani.

Milani The Waterproof One Mascara $9.99

new drugstore february olay body conditioner b3 An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Olay.

Olay Hyaluronic Acid Body Wash $7.99

new drugstore february olay body wash b3 An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Olay.

Olay Rinse-Off Body Conditioner $5.99

new drugstore february olay body wash collagen An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Olay.

Olay Collagen Body Wash $7.99

new drugstore february olay body wash shea butter An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Olay.

Olay Shea Butter Body Wash With B3 $5.99

new drugstore february olay body wash vitamin c An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Olay.

Olay Vitamin C Body Wash $7.99

new drugstore february olay deep hydration An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Olay.

Olay Deep Hydration Serum $38.99

new drugstore february olay even tone An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Olay.

Olay Tone Perfection Serum $38.99

new drugstore february olay wrinkles An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Olay.

Olay Wrinkle Correction Serum $38.99

new drugstore february olive june polish An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Olive & June.

Olive & June Nail Polish $8

new drugstore february palette packer An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Amazon.

Palette by Pak $39

new drugstore february physicians formula An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Physicians Formula.

Physicians Formula Rose All Day x… $19.95

new drugstore february sally hansen cuticle oil balm An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Sally Hansen.

Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Oil Balm $7.49

new drugstore february sally hansen cuticle rehab An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Sally Hansen.

Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Charcoal… $9.99

new drugstore february schmidts rose pepper An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Schmidt’s.

Schmidt's Rose + Black Pepper Aluminum… $12.99

new drugstore february scunci neutrals An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Scunci.

Scunci Neutrals Scrunchies $10

new drugstore february sol jergens body bronzer An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Jergens.

Sol by Jergens Body Bronzer $16.99

new drugstore february sol jergens mitt An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Jergens.

Sol by Jergens Application Mitt $5.99

new drugstore february sol jergens towelettes An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Jergens.

Sol by Jergens Body Towelettes $23.99

new drugstore february sol jergens water mousse An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Jergens.

Sol by Jergens Water Mousse $19.99

new drugstore february suave fresh rain An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Suave.

Suave Essentials Fresh Rain Body Wash $2.94

new drugstore february suave rose An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Suave.

Suave Essentials Aloe & Rosewater Body… $2

new drugstore february suave sea salt An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Suave.

Suave Essentials Sea Salt & Eucalyptus… $2

new drugstore february type a deodorant An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Type: A.

Type: A Aluminum Free Deodorant $9.99

new drugstore february versed hydrating milk An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Versed.

Versed Baby Cheeks Hydrating Milk $17.99

new drugstore february versed weekend glow An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Versed.

Versed Weekend Glow Daily Brightening… $17.99

new drugstore february maui moisture awapuhi An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Maui Moisture.

Maui Moisture Awapuhi Conditioner $13.76

new drugstore february maui moisture combing cream An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Maui Moisture.

Maui Moisture Shea Butter Combing Cream $12

new drugstore february maui moisture hemp seed oil An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Maui Moisture.

Maui Moisture Hemp Seed Oil Shampoo $6.97

new drugstore february dickinsons facial mist An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Dickinson’s.

Dickinson's Hydrating Facial Mist $8.99

new drugstore february dickinsons toner An Exhaustingly Satisfying List of New and Noteworthy Drugstore Products

Dickinson’s.

Dickinson's Hydrating Toner $5.97


