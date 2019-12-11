StyleCaster
40 Must-See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Andrea Jordan
by
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

There are many things that a new year brings including sometimes lofty goals, smarter habits and even brighter spirits. However, this year there’s another reason I’m literally counting down the days: new 2020 drugstore beauty products. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll never pass on a luxury face cream or designer lipstick, but there’s something about wallet-friendly formulas that always excite me.

And if you’re not convinced that drugstore beauty has grown leaps and bounds over the last several years, I’m confident the 2020 newbies will prove you wrong. They include a makeup removing eraser to quickly wipe away that smudged eyeliner mistake, a dry conditioner spray that makes restyling a breeze and a liquid foundation infused with hyaluronic acid and collagen. Need I say more? What I will do is show you more. Keep scrolling to get a sneak peek at everything coming next month and beyond.

 

 

tresemme glitter spray gold 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Tresemme.

Tresemme Glitter Spray Gold

Strut into 2020 with shimmering tresses thanks to this spray-on hair glitter.

$8 at Walmart (Launching Jan 2020)

nye-lipstick

NYX.

A cruelty-free lipstick that packs major pigment and lasts all-day long without cracking or bleeding.

NYX Shout Loud Lipstick $9
buy it
ogx-tumeric-leave-in

OGX.

Thanks to turmeric and coconut milk in this smoothing cream, air-drying your hair just got way easier.

OGX Golden Tumeric Cream $10
buy it
maybelline cheek heat blush fuchsia spark 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Maybelline.

A buildable gel to cream blush that adds a pretty flush to cheeks without overdoing it.

Maybelline Cheek Heat Blush $6
buy it
garnier nutrisse color reviver in vibrant red 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Garnier.

Nourish and condition your color-treated strands with this 5-minute mask.

Garnier Color Reviver Mask $7
buy it
191014 vas vita 150 vintageassets v2 12 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Vaseline.

Vaseline Vintage Rich Healing Jelly Jar

This vintage jar is so cute, we’re considering using them as vanity decor.

$4 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

gb 6 8oz cream betwisted 2493637 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

got2b.

göt2b Be Twisted Curl Reviver Cream

Add definition and hydration to waves and curls with this lightweight cream that won’t weigh your spirals down.

$5 at CVS (Launching Jan 2020)

soothing leave on scalp cream 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Head & Shoulders.

Head & Shoulders Supreme Soothing Leave-On Scalp Cream

Relieve itchy scalp with this leave-in cream that you can apply on-the-go.

$13 at Walmart (Launching Jan 2020)

maybelline dream radiant liquid 128 mocha 041554579208 av11 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Maybelline.

We’ll never say no to trying a new foundation, especially when it’s infused with hyaluronic acid and collagen.

Maybelline Dream Radiant Foundation $13
buy it
Sally Hansen.

This fan-favorite formula is now available in a plant-based, vegan formula without sacrificing on color.

Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure. $7
buy it
263240300 jer bw argan 22oz us au 39591 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Jergens.

Jergens Argan Oil-Infused Body Wash

Lather up with coconut, argan oil and shea butter for supple skin from head to toe.

$6 at Target (Launching Feb 2020)

nexxus scalp inergy leave in treatment 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Nexxus.

Nexxus Scalp Inergy Leave-In Treatment

Formulated to soothe and condition the scalp for longer, stronger hair from the root.

$15 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

mist behaving dry conditioner mist hi res 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Pantene.

Reset your strands (sans water) in a simple spritz with this dry conditioning spray.

Pantene Dry Conditioner Mist $7
buy it
maybelline falsies lash lift 200 blackest black washable 041554578478 av11 primary 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Maybelline.

Give lashes a boost with this new formula. The magic is all in the brush.

Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift $10
buy it
maui moisture nourish moisture coconut milk combing cream 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Maui Moisture.

Maui Moisture Combing Cream Collection

This combing cream will make detangling a breeze while adding hydration to your curls, too.

$9 at Walgreens (Launching Jan 2020)

kiwi 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Kiwi Botanicals.

This new Walmart-exclusive brand is infused with naturally sourced Manuka honey from New Zealand so you know it’s going to be good.

Kiwi Botanicals Honey Cleanser $10
buy it
hair food mango aloe curl defining smoothie 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Hair Food.

Winter winds wreak havoc on curly strands. This hydrator has mango and aloe to hydrate and lock moisture in all winter long.

Hair Food Curl Smoothie $12
buy it
dove zero sensitive 05 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Dove.

Dove 0% Aluminum Deodorant Sensitive

This zero-aluminum formula is gentle enough for sensitive skin.

$6 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

cotton blend shampoo 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Aveeno.

Aveeno Hair Cotton Blend Shampoo

Imagine your strands as soft and plush as cotton…yeah that’s what you’ll get with this shampoo and conditioner combo.

$9 at Walmart (Launching Jan 2020)

moringaavocado tea rinse 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

SheaMoisture.

SheaMoisture Power Greens Hair Tea Rinse

For an extra cleanse, apply this all over hair post-shampoo to get rid of product buildup.

$12 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

ddbl09 prod soldieropen final rgb 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

NYX.

This dual-ended lipstick makes lining and filling lips a breeze.

NYX Blurring Lip Stick $9
buy it
argan oil aloe 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Herbal Essences.

Herbal Essences Argan Oil + Aloe Hair Mist Oil

Bye-bye dry strands: this rich argan and aloe oil blend keeps hair moisturized without greasy buildup.

$6 at CVS (Launching Jan 2020)

vitaminc 30mlserum clean 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

La Roche-Posay.

Winter seems to be the perfect time to invest in skincare products like this dark spot-reducing, anti-wrinkle, all-around brightening serum.

La Roche-Posay Vitamin C $40
buy it
suave professionals collagen infusion conditioner 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Suave Professionals.

Suave Professionals Collagen Infusion Conditioner

Add some va-va-volume to flat strands with this collagen-infused conditioner.

Price TBD at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

ponds vitamin micellar wipes hydrate front 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Pond’s.

Pond’s Vitamin Micellar Wipes Hydrate

We are definitely popping a pack of these makeup-removing wipes in our gym bag in the New Year.

$6 at Walmart (Launching Jan 2020)

loreal paris elvive 8 second wonder water out of packaging 1 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

L’Oreal Paris.

A rinse-out treatment that transforms hair dull strands into silky, shiny, bouncy hair after just one use.

L'Oreal Wonder Water Treatment $10
buy it
st. ives smoothing rose argan body lotion 1 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

St. Ives.

There’s no such thing as too many moisturizers and this one is almost too pretty to use.

St. Ives Rose & Argan Oil Lotion $4
buy it
neutrogena makeup remover stick 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Neutrogena.

Smudged eyeliner? No problem. This handy stick erases mistakes leaving no evidence of the flub behind.

Neutrogena Makeup Eraser Stick $10
buy it
dl 14oz bw camellia 2550035 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Dial.

Dial Pure Moisture Body Wash

Showertime is way more exciting when a silky, rich body wash is involved.

$5 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

262610300 jf detox prtct spry 6 77oz us au 37867 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

John Frieda.

John Frieda Detox & Repair Care & Protect Spray

Protect strands from heat damage with just one spritz of this repairing formula.

$8 at Ulta (Launching Jan 2020)

cleen beauty eye balm 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Walmart.

We are itching to try this new clean beauty brand and we’ve got our eyes on this roll-on eye balm.

cleen beauty Cooling Eggplant Balm $10
buy it
creme of nature pure honey twist and hold custard front 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Creme of Nature.

Creme of Nature Pure Honey Twist & Hold Defining Custard

Another curly hair helper, this defining custard seems like the answer to our twist-out prayers.

$8 at Walgreens (Launching Jan 2020)

e.l.f. cosmetics glitter eyeshadow ocean eyes open 5.00 elfcosmetics.com 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

e.l.f.

Prepare to see us glide this shimmering shadow on our lids all winter long (and beyond).

e.l.f. Glitter Eyeshadow $5
buy it
emerge stylinggel fop 1 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Emerge.

Emerge Style Goals Gel

Adding this gel to cart as soon as the New Year rings in.

$7 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

 

dove care between washes go active dry shampoo wipes right 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Dove.

Dove Go Active Dry Shampoo Wipes

We are excited about this innovative launch. All the benefits of dry shampoo in a wipe…need we say more?

$5 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

simple skincare compostable cleansing wipes 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Simple.

You can never go wrong with Simple wipes and this environmentally-friendly option makes them even more enticing.

Simple Compostable Wipes $6
buy it
you butter glow 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Soap & Glory.

Soap & Glory You Butter Glow Body Butter

After one sniff, you’ll want to take a bath in this rich body cream. It smells that good.

$12 at Ulta (Launching Jan 2020)

concealer 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Physicians Formula.

Physicians Formula Natural Defense Total Coverage Concealer

A buildable concealer that protects against UV rays, blue light and pollution all while covering imperfections.

$11 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

 

ultra sheer facial mist 55 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Neutrogena.

This SPF protection is so lightweight, you’ll forget your wearing sunscreen.

Neutrogena Face Mist Sunscreen $17
buy it
bamboo shampoo 1 40 Must See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

Pantene.

Pantene Silicone Free Hair Volume Multiplier Shampoo

We don’t know what to love more, the salon-worthy formula or the beautifully designed bottle. Either way, we’re in love with this new silicone-free Pantene shampoo.

$7 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you'll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

