40 Must-See Beauty Products Making Their Drugstore Debut in 2020

There are many things that a new year brings including sometimes lofty goals, smarter habits and even brighter spirits. However, this year there’s another reason I’m literally counting down the days: new 2020 drugstore beauty products. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll never pass on a luxury face cream or designer lipstick, but there’s something about wallet-friendly formulas that always excite me.

And if you’re not convinced that drugstore beauty has grown leaps and bounds over the last several years, I’m confident the 2020 newbies will prove you wrong. They include a makeup removing eraser to quickly wipe away that smudged eyeliner mistake, a dry conditioner spray that makes restyling a breeze and a liquid foundation infused with hyaluronic acid and collagen. Need I say more? What I will do is show you more. Keep scrolling to get a sneak peek at everything coming next month and beyond.

Tresemme Glitter Spray Gold

Strut into 2020 with shimmering tresses thanks to this spray-on hair glitter.

$8 at Walmart (Launching Jan 2020)

A cruelty-free lipstick that packs major pigment and lasts all-day long without cracking or bleeding.

Thanks to turmeric and coconut milk in this smoothing cream, air-drying your hair just got way easier.

A buildable gel to cream blush that adds a pretty flush to cheeks without overdoing it.

Nourish and condition your color-treated strands with this 5-minute mask.

Vaseline Vintage Rich Healing Jelly Jar

This vintage jar is so cute, we’re considering using them as vanity decor.

$4 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

göt2b Be Twisted Curl Reviver Cream

Add definition and hydration to waves and curls with this lightweight cream that won’t weigh your spirals down.

$5 at CVS (Launching Jan 2020)

Head & Shoulders Supreme Soothing Leave-On Scalp Cream

Relieve itchy scalp with this leave-in cream that you can apply on-the-go.

$13 at Walmart (Launching Jan 2020)

We’ll never say no to trying a new foundation, especially when it’s infused with hyaluronic acid and collagen.

This fan-favorite formula is now available in a plant-based, vegan formula without sacrificing on color.

Jergens Argan Oil-Infused Body Wash

Lather up with coconut, argan oil and shea butter for supple skin from head to toe.

$6 at Target (Launching Feb 2020)

Nexxus Scalp Inergy Leave-In Treatment

Formulated to soothe and condition the scalp for longer, stronger hair from the root.

$15 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

Reset your strands (sans water) in a simple spritz with this dry conditioning spray.

Give lashes a boost with this new formula. The magic is all in the brush.

Maui Moisture Combing Cream Collection

This combing cream will make detangling a breeze while adding hydration to your curls, too.

$9 at Walgreens (Launching Jan 2020)

This new Walmart-exclusive brand is infused with naturally sourced Manuka honey from New Zealand so you know it’s going to be good.

Winter winds wreak havoc on curly strands. This hydrator has mango and aloe to hydrate and lock moisture in all winter long.

Dove 0% Aluminum Deodorant Sensitive

This zero-aluminum formula is gentle enough for sensitive skin.

$6 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

Aveeno Hair Cotton Blend Shampoo

Imagine your strands as soft and plush as cotton…yeah that’s what you’ll get with this shampoo and conditioner combo.

$9 at Walmart (Launching Jan 2020)

SheaMoisture Power Greens Hair Tea Rinse

For an extra cleanse, apply this all over hair post-shampoo to get rid of product buildup.

$12 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

This dual-ended lipstick makes lining and filling lips a breeze.

Herbal Essences Argan Oil + Aloe Hair Mist Oil

Bye-bye dry strands: this rich argan and aloe oil blend keeps hair moisturized without greasy buildup.

$6 at CVS (Launching Jan 2020)

Winter seems to be the perfect time to invest in skincare products like this dark spot-reducing, anti-wrinkle, all-around brightening serum.

Suave Professionals Collagen Infusion Conditioner

Add some va-va-volume to flat strands with this collagen-infused conditioner.

Price TBD at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

Pond’s Vitamin Micellar Wipes Hydrate

We are definitely popping a pack of these makeup-removing wipes in our gym bag in the New Year.

$6 at Walmart (Launching Jan 2020)

A rinse-out treatment that transforms hair dull strands into silky, shiny, bouncy hair after just one use.

There’s no such thing as too many moisturizers and this one is almost too pretty to use.

Smudged eyeliner? No problem. This handy stick erases mistakes leaving no evidence of the flub behind.

Dial Pure Moisture Body Wash

Showertime is way more exciting when a silky, rich body wash is involved.

$5 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

John Frieda Detox & Repair Care & Protect Spray

Protect strands from heat damage with just one spritz of this repairing formula.

$8 at Ulta (Launching Jan 2020)

We are itching to try this new clean beauty brand and we’ve got our eyes on this roll-on eye balm.

Creme of Nature Pure Honey Twist & Hold Defining Custard

Another curly hair helper, this defining custard seems like the answer to our twist-out prayers.

$8 at Walgreens (Launching Jan 2020)

Prepare to see us glide this shimmering shadow on our lids all winter long (and beyond).

Emerge Style Goals Gel

Adding this gel to cart as soon as the New Year rings in.

$7 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

Dove Go Active Dry Shampoo Wipes

We are excited about this innovative launch. All the benefits of dry shampoo in a wipe…need we say more?

$5 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

You can never go wrong with Simple wipes and this environmentally-friendly option makes them even more enticing.

Soap & Glory You Butter Glow Body Butter

After one sniff, you’ll want to take a bath in this rich body cream. It smells that good.

$12 at Ulta (Launching Jan 2020)

Physicians Formula Natural Defense Total Coverage Concealer

A buildable concealer that protects against UV rays, blue light and pollution all while covering imperfections.

$11 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

This SPF protection is so lightweight, you’ll forget your wearing sunscreen.

Pantene Silicone Free Hair Volume Multiplier Shampoo

We don’t know what to love more, the salon-worthy formula or the beautifully designed bottle. Either way, we’re in love with this new silicone-free Pantene shampoo.

$7 at Target (Launching Jan 2020)

