Make Room for These New Drugstore Beauty Products in Your 2019 Routine

With just weeks until the New Year, it seems as if December just flies by. Our calendars are booked, we’ve hit the mall more in the last month than we have all year long, and there doesn’t seem to be enough time in a day to balance everyday tasks with all the holiday occasions popping up left and right.

As the holiday rush slows down, it’s time to start looking toward a new year and vow to be the best you you’ve ever been. What better way to help you jump-start that process than adding some top-notch hair, makeup and skin-care finds to your arsenal?

We searched and found drugstore dreams that won’t break the bank but offer major beautifying benefits. From lash-boosting mascaras to über-hydrating hand creams, these are the best buys, and they’re all budget-friendly.

CoverGirl Matte Ambition All Day Foundation

CoverGirl’s newest collection includes a wide range of coverage and color, all made specifically with women of color in mind. This foundation is transfer-resistant with built-in oil control.

$11.99 at Ulta

Biore Whipped Purifying Detox Mask

Filled with powerhouse ingredient charcoal, this detox mask rids skin of impurities and dirt with the skin-tingling effect we all love to feel.

$8 at Ulta

Herbal Essences Birch Bark Extract Sulfate Free Shampoo

Free of silicones and sulfates, this shampoo cleanses strands without stripping them squeaky clean. Bonus: It even works for color-treated hair.

$6 at Herbal Essences (January 2019)

Olay Eyes Brightening Eye Cream

Don’t let your peepers reveal that four-hour sleep you got last night. This eye cream brightens dark circles and smooths lines so it looks like you slept for 10 hours.

$30 at Ulta

Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream

This sensitive-skin brand just launched a new eye cream, and we are loving it. It’s chock-full of hyaluronic acid and licorice extract; i.e., it’s super-hydrating and dermatologist-tested so it won’t irritate sensitive skin.

$14 at Target

CoverGirl + Olay Simply Ageless Wrinkle Defying Foundation

A triple threat anti-aging foundation swirled with skin-care ingredients to fight fine lines and wrinkles, cover imperfections and protect from sun exposure with SPF.

$13 at Walmart

Clean & Clear Lemon Exfoliating Slices

A combo of lemon extract and vitamin C gently exfoliate and cleanse skin in a simple swipe.

$6 at Target

Neutrogena Collagen Kiss

This tiny treasure of a mask smooth & hydrates when bitter cold temps insist we have chapped lips.

Price TBD at Neutrogena (January 2019)

Dove Foaming Hand Wash

Yes, our hands need love too. This super-moisturizing foam will help you avoid typical winter chapped and cracked hands.

$3 at Dove (January 2019)

e.l.f. Hello Hydration! Face Cream

Perfect for a season when our skin seems to be out of whack. This moisture-balance hydrator keeps moisture locked in without leaving skin greasy.

$12 at e.l.f. (December 27, 2018)

Eucerin Roughness Relief Spot Treatment

When lotion isn’t enough for those stubborn dry patches, this spot treatment will do the trick.

$6 at Amazon

Head & Shoulders Scalp Detoxifying Pre-Wash Mask

You don’t have to suffer from dandruff to love this scalp detoxifying mask. A blend of eucalyptus and mint make this scalp treatment oh so refreshing.

Price TBD at Head & Shoulders (January 2019)

Hair Food Sulfate Free Smooth Conditioner with Avocado & Argan Oil

With this blend of avocado and argan oil, strands are sure to be smooth, hydrated and nourished.

$8 at Hair Food (January 2019)

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hand Gel Cream

Hallelujah for a hand cream to soothe those dry cracks that come with the cold winter season.

$5 at Neutrogena

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer

There are two major reasons we are sure to buy this concealer. It’s available in 25 shades (amen to diversity), and it provides maximum coverage so those pesky under-eye circles won’t peek through your makeup.

$13 at L’Oreal Paris USA

L’Oreal Paris Unlimited Mascara

This drugstore mascara belongs in a luxury department store. It’s a creamy, non-clumping formula with a tapered brush that bends in two directions so you can reach any and every lash.

$13 at L’Oreal Paris USA

Love Beauty and Planet Cleansing Body Mist

Whether you’re freshening up post-workout or just like to touch up on the go, this showerless mist will leave you feeling and smelling clean in less than a minute.

$9 at Jet

Wet n Wild Mega Protein Waterproof Mascara

This mascara is infused with acai oil and soy protein so lashes look top notch all day long.

$3 at Wet n Wild

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Sunscreen-Gentle Lotion SPF 50 with Cell-Ox Shield

Yes, ladies, we still need SPF in the wintertime and this oil-free formula is a great buy.

$23 at La Roche-Posay (January 2019)

Maybelline New York Super Stay Powder Foundation

This high-coverage powder foundation stays in place all day so you don’t even have to pop it in your purse for touch-ups.

$10 at Maybelline (January 2019)

No7 Match Made Custom Blend Foundation Drops

When your favorite foundation just misses the mark on matching with your skin tone, these miracle drops seamlessly blend into any formula to create your ideal shade.

Price TBD at No7 Beauty (January 2019)

NYX Powder Puff Lippie Lip Cream

This lip color applies like a mousse and dries like a soft powder.

$9 at NYX Cosmetics

Pixi Retinol Tonic

Created with a time-release retinol to help refresh skin and boost your natural glow, this tonic is gentle enough to use morning and night.

$15 at Target

Sally Hansen No More Stains Spray-On Base Coat

No more blue, red or black stains when taking off your favorite winter nail colors. This spray creates a base layer so polish doesn’t stick to your nail bed.

$10 at Sally Hansen (January 2019)

Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots

This Brazilian hair-care-repair staple is coming stateside in the New Year, and we are thrilled.

Price TBD at Pantene (January 2019)

SheaMoisture Coconut Custard Make It Last Wash N’ Go Curl Revival Oil

If second-day hair is dry and shrunken, apply this oil to refresh, hydrate and loosen curls so your style lasts longer.

$12 at SheaMoisture (January 2019)

The Good Stuff Complete Repair Balm

A no-rinse conditioner that gives strands extra strength and protection no matter what your hair type.

$7 at Target